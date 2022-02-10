Snipp Interactive Inc. Powers Superbowl Pilot Promotion for Gambit Rewards Partner - One of The Largest North American Gaming Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has powered its first promotion for Gambit Rewards Inc ("Gambit") and one of Gambit's "Partners", one of the largest and most iconic North American gaming companies well known for its sportsbook business.

The first of its kind promotion will be solely available to residents of the State of New York during the rest of February. Users who text GAMBIT to a Snipp powered shortcode that will only be accessible by NY residents will receive 1,000 free play Gambit Tokens, and up to $1,500 in cash bonuses for signing up with the Partner's sports book. Gambit and its Partner aim to use the results of the pilot to further refine their plans for a comprehensive roll out in all permitted States. Elements of Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform were used to power the pilot.

"We are still waiting for final approval from the exchange to close on our acquisition of Gambit Rewards and until that point continue to work with Gambit as a Client similar to how we work with multiple agency clients. Consequently, we have already integrated certain components of our modular SnippCARE platform to enhance the Gambit Rewards platform to enable their business plan and will continue to deepen our integrations over time as the revenue opportunities present themselves. We are excited to bring our SnippCARE platform to the iGaming and online sports betting industry and are confident that we will rapidly be working with the largest companies in this industry to add to our roster of Fortune 500 clients" said Atul Sabharwal.

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Gambit's proprietary and patent pending platform for turning loyalty points into free-to-play tokens ("Loyalty Gaming") provides leading brands across the United States with a unique solution to unlocking the US$100B value in unused loyalty points, while at the same time offering fans a new way to engage with the high growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit players can use various loyalty points to play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charity contributions or other prizes, without risking any real money. Gambit enables players to convert their accumulated points in their existing rewards programs to Gambit Play Tokens, which can then be used to participate in online gaming and live sports betting opportunities, and to spend their Gambit winnings on a variety of growing incentives.

"We have already experienced a major uplift in our development in the short time since we began collaborating with the team at Snipp. Their technical sophistication, industry expertise and vast network have allowed us to engage new partners and to put new concepts, such as this unique promotion, quickly into production. Gambit is a perfect complement to the Snipp framework as together, we can bridge the void between online gaming and rewards programs with groundbreaking promotions and incentives" said Gambit Founder & CEO, Richard Pistilli.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

