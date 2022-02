CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Launch of Vegan Gummies on Amazon Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces today that the company is going to be launching its top selling 300MG Vegan Gummies on Amazon by the end of this week.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. has been diligently looking into expanding its product line onto Amazon over the past couple of months since approval and the company has finally found a superior product to add on the platform. The product the company is working with is 300MG Strawberry Lemonade Vegan Gummies. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We want to give the customers more of an option when it comes to taking CBD and this is the perfect step in the right direction to provide Vegans with the most top shelf gummies on the market!" Lisa Nelson also states "Our Vegan gummies do not contain any toxins that ensure long shelf life. They are also eco-friendly and use naturally available materials to grow the hemp plant organically for making the CBD gummies." Benefits of using these gummies may help with suppressing inflammation due to it being rich in antioxidants along with pain relief and promoting a healthy sleep cycle.

Both Amazon and eCommerce are growing at a rapid pace. In 2019, marketplaces contributed to 52% of global online retail sales. Online marketplaces account for most global sales nowadays. In Europe, where many already have access to the internet, eCommerce grew by 14.2% in 2019. The global concerns around COVID-19 also accelerated the focus around eCommerce, allowing Amazon to grow 63.3% during the crisis thus far. Amazon is the first channel consumers turn to when conducting a product search online ahead of even Google. 38.5% of all eCommerce sales in the United States are now generated on Amazon's platform and Amazon has more than two hundred million monthly visitors. For any business regardless of size those are impressive statistics. Overall, one of the biggest benefits of selling products on Amazon is that it can connect you with a wider audience: There are more than two hundred million Amazon Prime members worldwide, and that is not counting site visitors who do not subscribe to Prime. That is a huge audience for Amazon small businesses.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

