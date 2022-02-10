RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Receives Notice of Allowance on Utility Patent For Its Smart Medical Inhaler System

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 15/924,172, filed in respect of the Company's IoT-powered, Smart Medical Inhaler system by Potbotics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

U.S. patent application number 15/924,172 "Electronic Vaporizer with Remote Control Capability" was issued a Notice of Allowance by the USPTO on February 9, 2022. A Notice of Allowance is a document sent to a patent applicant from the USPTO after a patent examiner has decided to issue the requested patent and is the final step in a usually long and complex patent application process.

The RYAH Smart Medical Inhaler is a hybrid conduction and convection, style dry herb inhaler and was recently granted Medical Device Certification under ISO 13485:2016/MDSAP and EN ISO 13485:2016 standards for both its hardware and software. The connected device contains an integrated volumetric airflow sensor that enables consumers to easily track their therapeutic inhalation sessions. The system's precise temperature and volume session monitoring, combined with complete formulation lab results and intuitive user session feedback, drives its state of the art, anonymized data aggregation analytics.

"Receiving this Notice of Allowance by the USPTO on our Smart Medical Inhaler is the result of dedication and great effort by all of our product team members, with particular thanks to our Product Operations Head, Jordan Medley and our patent legal team. The application for this invention was initially filed on March 16, 2018 and was subject to several amendments along the way. We look forward to strengthening competitive positioning on our intellectual property and medical device portfolio with a number of patents pending maturing on our additional IoT products," said Gregory Wagner, C.E.O. of RYAH Group, Inc.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device, and big data and technology company focused on valuable, captive, anonymized data analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant patient data, intended to help patients personalize plant-based therapies to predict treatment outcomes better. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies, and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle with a strong intellectual property portfolio. For more information, visit www.ryahgroup.com.

