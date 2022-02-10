Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Intersects 1.25 Grams per Tonne over 168.7 metres From Surface at Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

- Hole V-21-003 returned 1.56 g/t Au over 125.0 m from surface, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m
- Hole V-21-004 returned 0.90 g/t Au over 69.5 m from 65 m depth, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 0.77 g/t Au over 93.8 m
- Length, width and depth of the discovery remain open, with drill on site to commence drilling Spring 2022.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide additional Phase I drill and exploration results from the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. As with the first two holes (released previously), holes V-21-003 and V-21-004 each intersected broad zones of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. V-21-003 averaged 1.56 g/t Au over 125.0 m from surface, within a broader sheeted vein array zone 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m, also from surface. Hole V-21-004, collared farther from the intrusion, also encountered strong gold grades in sheeted veins, running 0.90 g/t Au over 69.5 m from 65.0 m depth.
Drillhole ID
Coordinates (NAD83 Zn9)
Orientation (True)
Interval* (metres)
Grade
(Au g/t)
|Easting
|Northing
Azimuth
Dip
From
To
Width*
|V-21-003
385945
7057816
220
-50
1.0
169.7
168.65
1.25
|including
1.0
126.0
125.00
1.56
|including
12.5
71.0
58.55
2.14
|including
12.5
13.0
0.55
15.45
|including
18.3
18.8
0.55
9.26
|including
28.4
29.0
0.58
13.70
|including
54.0
55.5
1.50
16.20
|including
98.0
99.0
1.00
12.25
|including
168.7
169.7
1.00
8.31
|V-21-004
385907
7057860
220
-50
46.5
140.3
93.80
0.77
|including
65.0
134.5
69.45
0.90
|including
104.5
105.1
0.60
15.65
|including
121.0
122.5
1.50
11.95
Table 1 - Hole details and highlight intervals in V-21-003 and V-21-004. Local "hot spots" of up to 16.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m are present within the mineralized intervals, but the broader intervals are carried largely by consistently anomalous gold values. *Interval widths reported; at this point there is insufficient data to reliably estimate true widths.
"These results build on what was already a remarkably successful first season for Snowline," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline Gold Corp. "V-21-003 and V-21-004 were drilled specifically to crosscut and better test the width of the sheeted vein arrays at Valley. Hole V-21-003 began in a mineralized interval, so that width remains open. That it intersected a higher total gold content than any other hole drilled by Snowline in 2021 is a promising sign both for the Valley target and the broader Rogue project. Hole V-21-004 also hit strong grades, demonstrating that the system is open along its length, which continues beyond the margins of the intrusion. We are eager to follow up on these results with a significant drill program at Valley in 2022."
Figure 1 - Cross section with gold assay results (yellow) for drill hole V-21-003 plotted alongside simplified lithologies. For the purposes of plotting, assay values for V-21-001 are capped at 10 g/t Au. (The highest assay ran 16.2 g/t Au over 1.5m.)
Drillhole ID
Interval* (metres)
Grade
(Au g/t)
Capped
From
To
Width*
|V-21-003
1.0
169.7
168.65
1.25
1.15
|including
1.0
126.0
125.00
1.56
1.43
|including
12.5
71.0
58.55
2.14
1.89
|V-21-004
46.5
140.3
93.80
0.77
0.71
|including
65.0
134.5
69.45
0.90
0.81
Table 2 - Highlight intervals capped at 10 g/t Au in V-21-003 and V-21-004. This capping reduces the effect of "smearing" of high-grade results across lower grade zones of the intervals, demonstrating a robust and relatively consistent signature to the mineralization. *Interval widths reported; at this point there is insufficient data to reliably estimate true widths.
Based on the geological setting, the style of mineralization and the geochemical and mineral associations observed in drill core, Valley is interpreted to be a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS). Elsewhere, RIRGS gold deposits are known to form important commercial gold resources, including Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Mine in the Yukon and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska. Both deposits are hosted in intrusive rocks analogous to those at Valley.
Valley is currently a discovery-stage bulk-tonnage prospect with no estimated resources nor reserves. At this early stage it is not possible to determine the size of the mineralized system nor whether it will prove to be economically viable.