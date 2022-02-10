Strengthens and widens the bank's capital introduction offering and the range of innovative Prime Services solutions BNP Paribas offers to institutional investors globally

BNP Paribas, Europe's leading financial institution, today announces the launch of 'Bridge by BNP Paribas' the bank's digital capital introduction platform, offered exclusively to institutional investors and hedge fund clients serviced by the bank's Prime Services business. The platform will complement the bank's Capital Introduction team of specialists and deepen their diverse set of global investor relationships, market knowledge and expertise.

'Bridge by BNP Paribas' is powered by Edgefolio, a leading tech provider for the fund distribution and asset management industries. The platform enables institutional investors to browse and connect with the bank's prime services hedge fund clients by using customized search functions to match with specific preferences and criteria in areas like strategy type, region, sector, assets, age, performance and volatility.

'Bridge by BNP Paribas' also provides the bank's institutional investor and hedge fund clients with a view of their previous introductions, suggestions on similar funds to the ones they have already been introduced, access to exclusive market content and insights and monthly hedge fund performance updates.

Marlin Naidoo, Global Head of Capital Introduction at BNP Paribas, said: "The past two years have shown us that adaptability is key and successful capital introduction relies on bridging the gap between managers and investors, both in-person and virtually. We are excited to launch 'Bridge by BNP Paribas' which will undoubtedly enhance our capital introduction team's productivity, our clients' experience and contribute to the growth of our prime services business."

'Bridge by BNP Paribas' forms part of the bank's efforts to strengthen its holistic equities offering. BNP Paribas completed the acquisition of 100% of Exane in July 2021, raising its stake from the 50% previously held during a successful 17-year partnership. Leveraging Exane's expertise in cash equities (execution and research) and derivatives, the transaction further strengthens the range of equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally. This, together with the completed migration of Deutsche Bank's Global Prime Finance and Electronic Equities business to BNP Paribas in December 2021, positions the bank as a leading provider in Global Equities.

About Edgefolio

Edgefolio is the hedge fund industry's leading fintech, providing customized solutions to some of the world's largest financial institutions. Edgefolio provides custom digital enterprise solutions for investment banks and prime brokerages. Additionally, the company is the creator of FundPortal, a digital fund marketing and investor relations platform for fund managers worldwide, incorporating an investor portal, CRM, mail campaigns, data room and digital reporting. With a growing team around the world, Edgefolio is a global company with the clear goal of digitizing the fund industry, and through this, helping it become more sustainable.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 68 countries and has more than 193,000 employees, including nearly 148,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group's retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

