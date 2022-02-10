DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: MIC code change/Suffix code change

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: MIC code change/Suffix code change 10-Feb-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEMBER notice - 2022_001

Date: 10th February 2022

Priority: Normal

Venue(s): Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)

Subject: MIC code change/Suffix code change

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) would like to advise members of upcoming changes to the Operating and Segment MIC Codes for the AQSE Market.

The MIC code changes will be applied to the Production environment after the close of business on Friday 30th September 2022.

The changes are as follows:

Name - Institution Description Current Segment MIC Current Operating MIC New Segment MIC New Operating MIC AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE NEXX NEXX AQSE AQSE AQSE MAIN MARKET NEXD NEXX AQSD AQSE (NON-EQUITY) AQSE GROWTH MARKET NEXF NEXX AQSF AQSE (NON-EQUITY) AQSE GROWTH MARKET NEXG NEXX AQSG AQSE (EQUITY) AQSE MAIN MARKET NEXL NEXX AQSL AQSE (EQUITY) AQSE TRADING NEXN NEXX AQSN AQSE (NON-EQUITY) AQSE TRADING NEXT NEXX AQST AQSE (EQUITY)

Furthermore, all data vendors are requested to adhere to Aquis Stock Exchange naming convention, with regards to the exchange/suffix code used for AQSE stocks (being the code displayed after the ticker). AQSE notes that the suffix convention used by data vendors varies significantly from vendor to vendor and ranges from .PL to .NXX, resulting in significant confusion in the marketplace.

AQSE request data vendors deploy a new suffix code of "AQS" where possible. If an alternative to "AQS" in necessary, please contact us to discuss code availability.

If you have any questions at all or require any assistance with this then please email support@aquis.eu or call +44 (0)20 3597 6333.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1279171 10-Feb-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)