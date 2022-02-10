Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
10.02.2022 | 13:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: MIC code change/Suffix code change

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: MIC code change/Suffix code change

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: MIC code change/Suffix code change 10-Feb-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST

MEMBER notice - 2022_001

Date: 10th February 2022

Priority: Normal

Venue(s): Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)

Subject: MIC code change/Suffix code change

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) would like to advise members of upcoming changes to the Operating and Segment MIC Codes for the AQSE Market.

The MIC code changes will be applied to the Production environment after the close of business on Friday 30th September 2022.

The changes are as follows: 

Name - Institution Description Current Segment MIC Current Operating MIC New Segment MIC New Operating MIC 
AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE      NEXX         NEXX         AQSE      AQSE 
AQSE MAIN MARKET 
                NEXD         NEXX         AQSD      AQSE 
(NON-EQUITY) 
AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
                NEXF         NEXX         AQSF      AQSE 
(NON-EQUITY) 
AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
                NEXG         NEXX         AQSG      AQSE 
(EQUITY) 
AQSE MAIN MARKET 
                NEXL         NEXX         AQSL      AQSE 
(EQUITY) 
AQSE TRADING 
                NEXN         NEXX         AQSN      AQSE 
(NON-EQUITY) 
AQSE TRADING 
                NEXT         NEXX         AQST      AQSE 
(EQUITY)

Furthermore, all data vendors are requested to adhere to Aquis Stock Exchange naming convention, with regards to the exchange/suffix code used for AQSE stocks (being the code displayed after the ticker). AQSE notes that the suffix convention used by data vendors varies significantly from vendor to vendor and ranges from .PL to .NXX, resulting in significant confusion in the marketplace.

AQSE request data vendors deploy a new suffix code of "AQS" where possible. If an alternative to "AQS" in necessary, please contact us to discuss code availability.

If you have any questions at all or require any assistance with this then please email support@aquis.eu or call +44 (0)20 3597 6333.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

