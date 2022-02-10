Dr. Sessa Will Discuss the Promise of Psychedelic Medicine in Treating Addiction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, will host a fireside chat with Dr. Ben Sessa, Chief Medical Officer, on Wednesday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. EST. Dr. Sessa, author of 'The Psychedelic Renaissance' amongst other titles, is renowned as one of the most influential figures in the psychedelic industry, having spent the last 15 years at its forefront. He also led the world's first MDMA -assisted therapy clinical trial for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

During the video webinar, Dr. Sessa will discuss the psychedelic industry landscape and Awakn's unique and differentiated approach to advancing psychedelic therapeutics to treat Addiction. Additionally, he will review some of the Company's anticipated milestones for 2022 and discuss the Company's plan to execute on its vision to researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics as more than an alternative treatment option.

The webinar is open to the public. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the Q & A portion of the webinar.

For additional information, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications

Further to its press release dated November 30, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Butler as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and the appointment of Jonathan Held as Chief Business Officer of the Company, will be effective as of February 14, 2022.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination.

