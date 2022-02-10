The Gondosolar project will be built at an altitude of over 2,000m and is expected to produce around 23.3 million kWh of electricity per year.From pv magazine France Swiss renewable energy producer Alpiq has announced it will build an 18MW vertical, bifacial solar plant in the municipality of Gondo-Zwischbergen, in Switzerland's canton of Valais, at an altitude of between 2,000 and 2,200 meters above sea level. The Gondosolar project will be built with 4,500 bifacial modules on a 10-hectare surface and will be able to generate around 23.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. The project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...