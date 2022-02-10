Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
10.02.2022 | 13:53
Risk Management: Risk Management 05/22: Collateral List update

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 


The following changes have been made:

- Haircuts, eligible equities, and equity concentration limits have been
removed from Appendix 14 and put in a separate Excel-document called Collateral
Parameter Value List. The document can be found in the Resource Center on this
webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-margining-methodology. 

- The values in the new document are expressed as Haircuts as opposed to Values
after Haircuts. 

- The size of haircuts/values after haircuts have not been changed in this
revision. 


The changes will come into force 2022-02-17


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042128
