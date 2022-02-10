Risk Management: Risk Management 05/22: Collateral List update

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: - Haircuts, eligible equities, and equity concentration limits have been removed from Appendix 14 and put in a separate Excel-document called Collateral Parameter Value List. The document can be found in the Resource Center on this webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-margining-methodology. - The values in the new document are expressed as Haircuts as opposed to Values after Haircuts. - The size of haircuts/values after haircuts have not been changed in this revision. The changes will come into force 2022-02-17 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042128