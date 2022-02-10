Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Buscar Company (OTC Pink: CGLD) announced a joint venture today with Mars Mines Limited (MML), a company led by directors with decades of experience in mining gold. Mars Mines Limited will begin immediately compiling data on gold grade, width and extent of previous gold producing veins and potential output for the entire Treasure Canyon claim. Upon completion, MML will implement firm plans to commence mining operations in order to generate solid cash flows and profits for both Buscar Company and Mars Mines Limited.

Company President Thomas Heathman stated, "With any mining operation, production is everything. The MML team is the answer to our production needs sooner rather than later. Brian Varndell, 45 years of experience in gold mining operations. David Evans, over 26 years experience in geology and mine development. Sholom Feldman, over 20 years of business management experience. These are the key individuals that lead an experienced operations team at Mars Mines Limited. I cannot begin to tell you how elated we are to have them on board and fully prepared to hit the ground running."

ABOUT MARS MINES LIMITED:

Based in Australia, Mars Mines Limited has gold exploration and mining interests in Brazil, Ecuador, Nigeria and now California via its agreement to help oversee and conduct the mining operations at Treasure Canyon as a joint venture partner with Buscar Company.

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "This is a milestone day for Buscar Company and our shareholders. We look forward to sharing more about Mars Mines Limited and each of these gentlemen and their background with you in subsequent releases. In the interim, the MML team will get to work immediately executing the steps for success as listed above. As always, we thank you for your ongoing support of Buscar Company."

