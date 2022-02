MENDON, MA and ROWLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Joint Operations is a veteran-owned adult-use dispensary coming soon to Rowley and Mendon Massachusetts. They pride themselves on supporting the community by educating people on the healing properties found in cannabis. Since it first set foot into the cannabis industry, Joint Operations has had the goal of supporting veterans by working with other veteran-owned businesses.



Bill Duggan, Founder of Joint Operations, recently retired after a 20-year career in law enforcement and is starting to pursue a new venture in the cannabis industry. Awarded ARCOMs (army achievement medals) as well as a CAB (Combat Action Badge), he served as a team leader and operated in Panama. Bill was first influenced by the success his family members and friends found with the medical benefits of cannabis. With the help of Cannapreneur Partners, he hopes to successfully open more dispensaries and continue making a difference within the veteran community.

Ray Sedlacek, Store Manager of Joint Operations Dispensaries, decided to join the military after witnessing 9/11 live in high school. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009-2013 as a field radio operator (0621) attached to a reconnaissance battalion. "Upon completing my time in the Marines, I saw the effects over-prescribed opioids had on the veteran community. I decided to spend my time looking at getting into the cannabis industry," Ray stated. "My goals are to continue to fight the stigma cannabis faces while continuing to serve the veteran community."

Jon Ota, Owner of Gunner Grey Furniture, is a local furniture designer working with Joint Operations. Jon joined the U.S. Marines in August 2001 and served with 1st Battalion 5th Marines Charlie Co., completing 3 tours to Iraq. After he got out in August 2005, he became a local carpenter, helping as many local vets as he could. He has contributed to Joint Operations by designing and building robust display cases for their adult-use dispensary locations. Jon stated, "I believe in what they do and stand for. I was recommended by a friend of the family to Joint Operations, and I'm fortunate to have that happen."

Chris Ploof, Founder of Chris Ploof Designs, served as a U.S. Army Combat Veteran. In addition to operating his own jewelry crafting business, he now contributes to crafting various metalwork for multiple Joint Operations locations.

With the ongoing success of Joint Operations, veterans and the community at large in Massachusetts can have more access to safer alternatives of treating PTSD and other ailments they may face.

This proud team of U.S. veterans is committed to helping fellow veterans receive the variety of benefits that the cannabis industry has to offer and provide support to the community they proudly served.

ABOUT CANNAPRENEUR PARTNERS

Cannapreneur Partners is the place for cannabis business owners. We provide top insights and business strategy for entrepreneurs that enables great synergies and explosive growth for your business.

ABOUT JOINT OPERATIONS

Joint Operations is a series of adult-use dispensaries, founded by U.S. military veterans that bring the benefits of the cannabis plant to the public. We are focused on wellness and education while creating a fun and comfortable environment.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

E: info@CannapreneurPartners.com

W: www.cannapreneurpartners.com

E: info@jointoperations.com

W: www.jointoperations.com

SOURCE: Cannapreneur Partners