TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS INNOVATIVE VACCINE PLATFORM

LinKinVax, a clinical-stage biotechnology companyis announcing completion of a €4.350 million seed capital funding round. It was led by LinKinVax's core shareholders and business angels and will enable LinKinVax to accelerate the clinical development of its innovative protein-based vaccine platform, which can be tweaked to changes and mutations in target pathogens.

LinKinVax has already risen to prominence in the French sector, with Bpifrance granting it €31 million under a Covid-related PIA PSCP program and Government "Plan Relance" in May 2021.

LinKinVax's innovative technology directly targets dendritic cells ("DC"), which play a crucial role in the immune system, stimulating and regulating immune responses. It is predicated on work by the U955 research team at the Vaccine Research Institute/Inserm (VRI) in which Inserm, University of Paris Est Créteil (UPEC), and the Mondor Institute of Biomedical Research (IMRB) participate. Thanks to the potential of its technology platform and the advances in its portfolio, LinKinVax aims to make a decisive contribution to the global public health challenges of infectious diseases and cancer.

André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, Chairman co-founder and CEO of LinKinVax commented"We are thrilled that our breakthrough vaccine technology has generated so much interest among new investors, and with the renewed trust our longstanding partners, we can push ahead confidently with the next stages of our ambitious clinical program. Our objective is to provide effective vaccines as rapidly as possible to help address the public health challenges linked to the various pathogens we are targeting-HIV, SarsCov2, HPV, papillomavirus-related cancers, chlamydia

The investors who contributed to the round are: André- Jacques Auberton- Hervé (co-founder and CEO of LinKinVax, Jean-Paul Kress (CEO of Morphosys), Geoffrey Duyk (US biotechnology entrepreneur and investor), Giorgio Anania, Rémi Gaston- Dreyfus and Alain Tingaud (recognized entrepreneurs in the high-tech sector).

About LinKinVax technology

LinKinVax's vaccine platform is built around a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is merged with regions of pathogens of interest, targeting the CD40 molecule expressed by dendritic cells, DC, which play a key role in stimulating the immune system. The results obtained demonstrate the benefits of this strategy owing to the small quantity of antigens required to activate the immune system, with or without an adjuvant, and its ability to trigger a lasting cellular and humoral and immune response. The platform also benefits from the experience and safety profile of the protein-based vaccines that have been widely used for over 30 years now.

Three products are in or about to enter clinical trials: a prophylactic vaccine for HIV, currently in phase I led by Inserm/ANRS-EID), a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine covering variants of interest, and a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus-related cancers.

About LinKinVax

LinKinVax was founded in 2020 and is led by two internationally renowned personalities in the worlds of medicine, industry and business, namelyAndré-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, Honorary Chairman and founder of SOITEC, and Prof. Yves Levy, MD, PhD, immunologist, and Director of the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI/INSERM/UPEC). LinKinVax is developing an innovative protein-based vaccine platform that can accelerate availability of vaccines by leveraging the research conducted at the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI). This DC Targeting-based protein vaccine platform can adapt to changes and mutations in the target pathogens. For further information, please visit www.linkinvax.com

