Bolts Market to Reach $81.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth of construction industry, growth of manufacturing sector, and technical & economic efficiency drive the growth of the global bolt market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bolts Market by Type (Half Screw Bolt and Full Screw Bolt), Material (Plastic and Metal), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Machinery and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global bolts industry generated $46.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $81.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth of construction industry, growth of manufacturing sector, and technical & economic efficiency drive the growth of the global bolts market. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials and less accuracy of bolted connections hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from automotive industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15986

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global bolts market.

The pandemic had halted the production facilities of bolt industry and disrupted the supply chain, owing to the implementation of lockdown.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022 as bolt manufacturers are focusing on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new methods of working.

The metal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for 94% of the global bolts market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Metal bolts are extensively used in construction & automotive industry, owing to its high shear & tensile strength, which in turn, is acting as a driving factor for the segment. Moreover, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. Plastic bolts have properties such as resistance to corrosion, UV rays, and high electrical & thermal insulating properties. Furthermore, plastic bolts are light weight and can be dyed to meet specific aesthetic requirements. These factors are boosting the growth of the segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bolts Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15986

The automotive segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global bolts market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because rise in global population has significantly increased the demand for private and public vehicles for transportation purposes. However, the industrial machinery segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. The use of products such as cosmetics, processed food & beverages, medicines, clothing and home appliances has significantly increased in the past few years owing to rising global population.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global bolts market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to its large population and low-cost manufacturing sector in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries.

Leading Market Players

AB Steel Inc.

B&G Manufacturing

Big Bolt Nut

Brunner Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Fabory

Fastenal Company

KD Fasteners, Inc.

Keller & Kalmbach Gmbh

Reyher and Rockford Fastener Inc.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15986

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial



Similar Reports We Have:

Hand Tools Market - Global hand tools market is projected to reach $31,817.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2%.



KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market - The KSA and UAE hand tools is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Precision Ball Screw Market - Global precision ball screw market is projected to reach $2,043.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.



Nutrunner Market - Global nutrunner market is projected to reach $1,168.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Power Tools Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg