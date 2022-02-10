BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Ian Sayers will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today.

Mr Sayers is the former Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), which he became in 2010 on his promotion from Deputy Director General. Prior to that, he was the AIC's Technical Director, advising members on areas such as taxation, accounting, company law and regulation, as well as having a key role in its public affairs activity.

Before joining the AIC, Mr Sayers qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser at Ernst & Young and worked in the funds section of the Investment Management Group, providing compliance and advisory services to investment trusts and their management groups.

Mr Sayers will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Sayers.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 10 February 2022