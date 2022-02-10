Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 14:22
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Ian Sayers will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today.

Mr Sayers is the former Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), which he became in 2010 on his promotion from Deputy Director General. Prior to that, he was the AIC's Technical Director, advising members on areas such as taxation, accounting, company law and regulation, as well as having a key role in its public affairs activity.

Before joining the AIC, Mr Sayers qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser at Ernst & Young and worked in the funds section of the Investment Management Group, providing compliance and advisory services to investment trusts and their management groups.

Mr Sayers will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Sayers.

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary

Date: 10 February 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.