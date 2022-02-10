CopperBank Resources Corp.: CopperBank Commences Drilling at Its Copper Creek Project in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to report the commencement of drilling at its 100% owned Copper Creek project, approximately 120 kilometers northeast of Tucson, Arizona.
Paul Harbidge President and CEO stated, "After a hiatus of a decade on Copper Creek, the new team is excited about starting our first drilling program to test both high-grade, near surface mineralization to advance the open pit concept, as well as deeper holes to test the underground bulk-mining opportunity."
Highlights:
- Diamond drilling commenced on February 8, 2022;
- Initial 5,000 meter, eight-hole program designed to drill both high-grade, breccia and porphyry copper mineralization;
- Geological model development underway through the relogging of historic drill core and the interpretation and integration of historic data sets;
- Geotechnical program initiated, including comprehensive assessments of both open pit and underground bulk-mining opportunities;
- Metallurgical data review in progress, targeting a proactive testing program ahead of further near-term technical studies; and
- Survey program commenced with high-resolution topographic data collection, update of survey controls and historic data digitization.
