Researchers in Italy are combining PV with latent heat thermal storage (LHTM) and other renewable energy sources to maximize clean energy consumption in buildings. The 47kW PV array and LHTM system work independently, but the scientists said that a heat pump could be used to link them.Researchers at Politecnico di Torino in Italy are testing how latent heat thermal storage (LHTS) could be used in combination with rooftop PV to achieve nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB). NZEBS are residential and commercial buildings that have very low primary energy requirements, which have to be met to a significant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...