Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
Tradegate
10.02.22
15:37 Uhr
358,20 Euro
-7,40
-2,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
361,40362,6015:53
362,00363,0015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2022 | 15:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Announces 2022 Investor Day

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The event will be dually hosted in New York City and via livestream. FactSet will provide an in-depth look into the Company's strategy, industry dynamics, growth initiatives across workflow solutions, and financial outlook. There will also be demonstrations of FactSet's broad suite of solutions across the investment lifecycle, as well as question and answer sessions.

The conference is by invitation only, and registration is required. Investment professionals interested in attending the event virtually or in-person can request an invitation via FactSet's Investor Day website. Following the event, an archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com.

About FactSet

FactSetand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1.203.810.2684
kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:
Lisa Knoll
+1.203.810.1327
lknoll@factset.com


FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.