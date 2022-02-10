Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for January 2022

Recruiter.com shares sentiment results and predicts increased investment in talent acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of its Recruiter Index® for January 2022.

After increasing last month, candidate sentiment held steady in January, while recruiter sentiment decreased by one point to a 3.6/5 - matching the score of January 2021.

The number of remote roles that recruiters have been filling continues to increase, reporting a 63 percent increase since September 2021. Remote roles again outpaced hybrid (30 percent) and in-person positions (26 percent).

The candidate's number one priority continues to be remote work, with 28 percent of employees deeming it the most critical factor. Following remote work was compensation, with 23 percent of employees considering it a priority, and work-life balance with 18 percent.

Backfill roles surpassed new roles for the second month in a row, with 51 percent to 49 percent, respectively, signaling the continuation of the Great Resignation. As the velocity of churn remains heightened, U.S employers will likely have to increase investment in talent acquisition.

Recruiter.com's CEO, Evan Sohn, shared with CNBC's Worldwide Exchange that he expects employers to spend an additional $50B hiring in 2022. "We are hiring 7.3 percent more than the average in 2019, but we're quitting 23 percent higher, so just on December alone, 30 percent more people quit this December than last December," explained Sohn.

The Department of Labor reported an increase of 467,000 jobs in January, despite the surge in Omicron cases.