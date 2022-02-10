Balfour Beatty announces the appointment of Mark Konchar to senior vice president and managing director of its rail operations in the U.S. Formerly the senior vice president and chief innovation officer overseeing integrated and alternative delivery project pursuits, Mark's new role will oversee national operations for Balfour Beatty's rail sector and deliver expert client services in the Class 1 and regional/short line railroads, industrial railroads, traction power and rail transit authorities market. Additionally, Mark will all continue to lead Balfour Beatty's Strategic Procurement program in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005324/en/

Mark Konchar, Balfour Beatty Senior Vice President and Managing Director of US Rail Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Konchar has been with Balfour Beatty for 23 years where he has held several leadership roles including the Federal practice, innovation and Lean construction methodologies, strategic procurement and large design-build and design-assist projects which require team-based project solutions and design facilitation processes. His work has also been integral in building strong relationships with clients, partners and team members on projects such as Los Angeles International Airport's Automated People Mover, the Pentagon Memorial and several government Public-Private Partnerships (P3). Mark has also co-authored the company's Executive Leader Development Program and been instrumental in formulating the company's SmartStart program, a project partnering program.

As senior vice president and managing director, Mark Konchar will serve on Balfour Beatty's U.S. Civils leadership team and will be responsible for formulating and executing a national rail strategy that supports and strengthens the company's deep expertise in the rail market sector.

"We are proud to appoint Mark Konchar as senior vice president and managing director of our U.S. rail operations," said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty U.S. chief executive officer. "Mark's new role to head Balfour Beatty's Rail business highlights the strategic importance and investment in our Rail team as an integral part of our infrastructure offerings. He is a strategic and innovative leader who is driven to provide results and nurture the potential of team members who work around the clock to deliver vital infrastructure that enhances our communities. We look forward to witnessing Mark's ongoing leadership and support as he leads the rail team on new opportunities in our deep portfolio across the geographies we serve."

Mark Konchar is a Designed Design-Build Professional (DBIA) and a LEED Accredited Professional who has helped established industry-leading Building Information Modeling procedures for design-build projects across the global Balfour Beatty network. He has been directly involved in several industry-leading research projects and is the author of published articles and reports, including his co-authorship of "Selecting Project Delivery Systems," and "Change Your Space, Change Your Culture."

He has also served on the board of directors for the Lean Construction Institute, an advisory council member of the Pankow Foundation, and serves as a research advisor on several industry improvements projects. Mark continues to serve as a Pillar Member for Bridges to Prosperity, a non-profit foot bridge mission with whom Balfour Beatty has become a leading industry partner.

Mark Konchar earned his BAE and PhD in Architectural Engineering from Penn State University and was named a Centennial Fellow by its Department of Architectural Engineering program.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005324/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Webb

+1 (214)?451-1706

awebb@balfourbeattyus.com