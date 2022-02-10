Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media Helms Red Carpet at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, February 10-12

Shore Fire Media is Festival's Music Agency since 2019 Launch

Three Nights of All-Star Talent Include Green Day & Miley Cyrus; Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton; Halsey & Machine Gun Kelly; and Special Guests

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League") and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, reprise the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, now in its third exciting year. Shore Fire Media, a Dolphin Entertainment subsidiary (NASDAQ:DLPN), returns as the festival's music agency. The three-night festival gives football fans and the entire city of Los Angeles an opportunity to connect with the music they love from Thursday, February 10th through Saturday, February 12th at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA. Thursday night kicks off with incredible performances from both Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly as headliners for the night. On Friday night, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest features the dynamic Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton. Saturday's Super Bowl Eve concert brings a power line-up to the stage, with Green Day and Miley Cyrus.

In 2019 and 2020, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest redefined the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with unforgettable cross-genre performances from all-star acts. The three-day entertainment spectacular has featured unique and never-before-paired line-ups with artists including Bruno Mars and Cardi B.; Post Malone and Aerosmith; Maroon 5, and Dan + Shay with a surprise performance from Demi Lovato; Ludacris, Ciara, Migos, T.I., Lil Jon, and Young Jeezy; DJ Khaled & Friends Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion; as well as a special night with Guns N' Roses and special guest Snoop Dogg.

Over 75,000 music and NFL fans attended the festivals in 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA and in 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. The Bruno Mars and Cardi B. concert in 2019 was the highest-grossing event in State Farm Arena's 20-year history. The New York Times called the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show" in 2019 and declared the fest an "Epic Bash" in 2020. People Magazine cited the event's "Super Bowl dominance" and Billboard raved about the "All-star lineup."

In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media (a division of Dolphin Entertainment) represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

