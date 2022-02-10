With World's Largest Portfolio of Arenas, Stadiums and Theaters, Industry-Leader ASM Global to Hire 1,000 Employees in 100 of World's Leading Venues in Ambitious Plan for Return of Live Performances
As the world continues to emerge from the two-year pandemic, ASM has announced plans six months in the making for an unprecedented three-day international "collaborative job fair" encompassing four continents internationally Feb. 15-17.
Aimed at helping address the global staffing shortage that many companies in a variety of industries face, ASM leadership hopes that the unique global search will surface diverse talent and expand the company's reach within its local communities and herald the return to the live-entertainment experience stilled by the COVID pandemic.
"The return to live is just what the world needs," said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension. "There's a thrill, an excitement, that makes this business feel communal for everyone involved. Our hope is that 'ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity' helps ignite that excitement."
The event will enable venues to fill a wide range of roles from hourly to salaried levels with highly skilled and diverse candidates. The jobs include the areas of operations, business development finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech, catering, and more.
U.S., Canada and Latin America are scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16, United Kingdom Feb. 16 and 17, and APAC Feb. 16 and 17. Interested applicants can access the job fair through the following links:
U.S.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-us
U.K.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-uk
APAC: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-apac
The list of stadiums, convention centers, theaters and arenas that host over 160 million guests annually participating worldwide includes:
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management-delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com
