With World's Largest Portfolio of Arenas, Stadiums and Theaters, Industry-Leader ASM Global to Hire 1,000 Employees in 100 of World's Leading Venues in Ambitious Plan for Return of Live Performances

As the world continues to emerge from the two-year pandemic, ASM has announced plans six months in the making for an unprecedented three-day international "collaborative job fair" encompassing four continents internationally Feb. 15-17.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005351/en/

Photo credit: ASM Global

Aimed at helping address the global staffing shortage that many companies in a variety of industries face, ASM leadership hopes that the unique global search will surface diverse talent and expand the company's reach within its local communities and herald the return to the live-entertainment experience stilled by the COVID pandemic.

"The return to live is just what the world needs," said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension. "There's a thrill, an excitement, that makes this business feel communal for everyone involved. Our hope is that 'ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity' helps ignite that excitement."

The event will enable venues to fill a wide range of roles from hourly to salaried levels with highly skilled and diverse candidates. The jobs include the areas of operations, business development finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech, catering, and more.

U.S., Canada and Latin America are scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16, United Kingdom Feb. 16 and 17, and APAC Feb. 16 and 17. Interested applicants can access the job fair through the following links:

U.S.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-us

U.K.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-uk

APAC: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-apac

The list of stadiums, convention centers, theaters and arenas that host over 160 million guests annually participating worldwide includes:

Albuquerque Convention Center

American Bank Center

AO Arena, Manchester

Avenir Centre

Bahrain International Exhibition Convention Centre

Barclays Center

Bonus Arena

Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Bridgewater Hall

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Broward County Convention Center

Buenos Aries Arena

CGC EVENTS United Kingdom

Coca-Cola Arena

COX Business Convention Center

Dayton Convention Center

Destination El Paso

DeVos Performance Hall

Devos Place

First Direct Arena

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Huntington Place

International Convention Centre Sydney

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Kentucky Performing Arts Center

KFC Yum! Center

Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Las Cruces Convention Center

Leon's Centre

Long Beach Convention Center

Los Angeles Convention Center

Lynn Family Stadium

Mayo Civic Center

Mechanics Bank Arena

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex

Norton Healthcare Sports Learning Center

NRG Stadium

Oakland Arena

Ontario Convention Center

OVO Arena, Wembley

P&J Live

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pensacola Bay Center

PLAYHOUSE Whitley Bay

Plowright Theatre

Qudos Bank Arena

RAC Arena

Ring Center

SAVOR…Chicago at McCormick Place Complex

Shreveport Convention Center

Sioux Falls Arena

Stockton Arena

Target Center

Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, New Zealand

The Baths Hall

The Oncenter

The Oncenter, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

T-Mobile Center

Toyota Arena

Utilita Arena

Van Andel Arena

York Barbican

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management-delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005351/en/

Contacts:

Jim Yeager

Breakwhitelight (for ASM Global)

jim@breakwhitelight.com

Mobile: 818-264-6812