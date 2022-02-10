Kärcher takes stake in Mysoda

- Together into a successful future

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kärcher becomes the lead investor in Mysoda, the Finnish manufacturer of sparkling water makers. Together, the partners will drive the marketing and further development of sustainable water sparklers.

"From the first meeting, Kärcher has felt like a perfect partner for us," says David Solomon, CEO of Mysoda. "Kärcher shares our conviction of putting sustainability first, and I get really excited thinking about our cooperation and opportunities. They have decades of experience in sustainability, brand building, marketing and expanding to new markets. After all the startup pains, it also feels really good to make the move from an underfunded startup to a well-capitalized growth company. We compete with bigger companies, and thanks to this substantial minority investment now we have the resources to stand our ground."

"We are positive about the innovative power of Mysoda, and are happy to actively support the company in its further growth. Mysoda's products are convincing in terms of design, usability and environmental friendliness," says Hartmut Jenner, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. "Thanks to our unifying element water, we will create numerous synergies for a successful future together."

Mysoda develops and produces sparkling water makers for the consumer market as well as flavor concentrates and CO2 cylinders that go with them. Like all sparkling water makers, the products by Mysoda contribute to the drastic reduction of transportation and the elimination of PET bottles. Moreover, with their plastic-free design, they have a key advantage in sustainability in comparison with the competition. Mysoda uses no fossil plastic in production and produces its sparkling water makers from biocomposite, a wood-based and renewable material that has its origins in waste from forestry and paper industry.

About Mysoda: Mysoda is a manufacturer and marketer of sparkling water makers and the carbon dioxide and drink mixes used with them. Mysoda products are available in thousands of grocery and consumer goods stores in several European countries. In all operations, Mysoda strives for sustainability and eco-friendliness. Mysoda wants to inspire and motivate people to make the most local sparkling water at home. In 2021 Mysoda, with its headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, sells its products in the Nordics, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Poland and Italy.

About Kärcher: Kärcher is a world-leading solution provider of cleaning and maintenance products. The company's portfolio includes high-pressure cleaners and ultra high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners for various applications, steam cleaners, air purifiers, sweepers and scrubber driers, vehicle wash systems including self-service technology, industrial cleaning technology for special applications, detergents, systems for the treatment of drinking water and reclaim water, water dispensers, software for fleet and process management, pumps and watering systems, as well as machines for garden maintenance. Perfectly matched products and accessories are accompanied by comprehensive advice and service geared towards specific target groups.

