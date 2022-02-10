- (PLX AI) - Salzgitter FY 2021 pretax profit EUR 706.7 million vs. estimate EUR 779 million.
- • Posted and impairment of EUR 235.1 million in the Mannesmann Business Unit
- • Outlook FY 2022 pretax profit EUR 600-750 million; consensus EUR 475 million
- • Salzgitter sees 2022 increase in sales to just under EUR 11 billion; consensus EUR 9.6 billion
- • Says it had encouraging start to the year and sustained strong profit trend, especially in the strip steel business
