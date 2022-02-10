DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 10-Feb-2022 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Carola Schwirn, member of the Company's Supervisory Board as an employee representative being nominated by the union ver.di, will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect as of 28 February 2022.

The Company will file a request for the appointment of the successor of Ms Carola Schwirn with the Local Court Hanover in due course.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 142357 EQS News ID: 1279342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279342&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)