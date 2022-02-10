Auditoria.AI Adds Powerhouse Executive Leadership to Disrupt Corporate Finance

New Appointments Bring Vast Product Development and Sales Experience to the Finance Automation Market Leader

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced the addition of Jason Murante and Sandeep Maharia to the Auditoria executive team. Each executive brings a wealth of experience in Enterprise Software and Engineering Product Development as Auditoria continues to disrupt and redefine the corporate finance back office.

"We're thrilled that Jason Murante and Sandeep Maharia have joined the Auditoria team," said Rohit Gupta, CEO, and co-founder, Auditoria. "We're incredibly fortunate to have their vast expertise in corporate finance and enterprise software development to help us further accelerate finance transformation and improve cash performance. I look forward to seeing the continued impact each makes to our team, customers, and partners."

Murante, the Vice President of Sales, is an accomplished fintech enterprise software solution sales leader. He brings more than 25 years of experience as a client advocate and trusted advisor in helping organizations streamline critical finance, treasury, and accounting workflows. Prior to joining Auditoria, Marante served as Vice President of Sales at FIS, TrackVia, Inc., and Rimilia. At Rimilia, he forged partnerships with several Fortune 500 US organizations.

"I'm honored to join Auditoria's leadership team as we improve the lives of finance and accounting professionals," said Murante. "Auditoria is solving what has plagued the finance back office for years - invoice overload. I look forward to working with enterprise companies and partners to solve their pain points across corporate finance."

Maharia, the Vice President of Engineering, is a technology leader with solid experience in building and scaling up Human Capital Management (HCM) products and scaling organizations in user experience (UX), product, architecture, engineering, release, and support areas. Maharia previously worked 17 years at ADP in Product Development and is pursuing his PGPPro, a Postgraduate Program in Management Information Systems from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Auditoria team," said Maharia. "Our products are built on the foundation of Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing and I look forward to continuing to build cutting-edge solutions to meet the needs of finance professionals and help drive organizations to greater success."

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using intelligent automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP financial and data-centric applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, Stripe, Snowflake, Plaid, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Planning. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

