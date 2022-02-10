Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 17:16
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 10

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC		2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)
3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

SARAH MACAULAY		4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

CONNECTED PERSON TO PERSON NAMED IN 3 (DAUGHTER)
5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1


AS IN 4 ABOVE (CONNECTED PERSON) - NON-BENEFICIAL INTEREST		6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

IONA MARTYROSSIAN- 795 SHARES		8.State the nature of the transaction



PURCHASE OF SHARES
9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired


IONA MARTYROSSIAN- 795 SHARES		10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

NEGLIGIBLE
11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13.Price per share or value of transaction

£1.859 PER SHARE		14.Date and place of transaction

8 FEBRUARY 2022, LONDON
15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

CLARA MARTYROSSIAN - 13,750 SHARES
JOHN MARTYROSSIAN - 24,800 SHARES
IONA MARTYROSSIAN- 795 SHARES
SARAH MACAULAY - 141,995 SHARES

TOTAL: 181,340 SHARES (<0.5 %)		16.Date issuer informed of transaction

9 FEBRUARY 2022

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant
18.Period during which or date on which exercisable
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option
20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
23.Any additional information
24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

NATALIA DE SOUSA
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
01737 836 846

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

NATALIA DE SOUSA, FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification:10 FEBRUARY 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.