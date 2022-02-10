Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Signs Partnership with One of North America's Largest Terminal Operators to Provide COVID Testing Services

Partnership with CERES Terminals Canada Supporting the safe return of the cruise ship industry to Vancouver with more than 1,200,000 passengers anticipated for 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU")for healthcare services, COVID-19 testing and logistics management with Ceres Terminals Canada. ("CERES"), the operator of the cruise ship terminal at Canada Place.

Under the terms of the MOU, Empower and Ceres will design, implement, and maintain a cruise re-start program that provides COVID-19 testing services and response for the Canada Place cruise ship guests for the 2022 cruise season.

"Today marks a critical milestone in British Columbia's economic recovery, where the tourism sector that is so dependent on the cruise industry has been hardest hit by the pandemic over the last two years. With Port of Vancouver saying every ship generates nearly $3,000,000 in direct economic activity1 for Vancouver alone, Empower is proud to be playing such a critical role in their return" said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "For our shareholders, this is a major inflection point for your Company from both a financial and industry validation point of view. This agreement is the culmination of intensive discussions and planning over the last 14 months, which was solidified by all of the strategic corporate, product and personnel developments during this time. This partnership serves as a template for Empower to actively support the safe return of the cruise industry throughout most North American ports."

CERES PROCESSES 6,000,000+ CRUISE PASSENGERS PER YEAR

Ceres is the largest, fastest growing cruise terminal operator and stevedore in North America, handling the world's premier cruise ship and processing over six million passengers per year through cruise terminals they manage and operate.

In 2006, Ceres expanded its Canadian operations to become the terminal operator for the Alaska cruise run at Canada Place in Vancouver BC, Canada. During the 2019 cruise ship season, Ceres handled almost 1.1 million passengers and 300 vessels at the cruise terminal.

SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED BY EMPOWER CLINICS

Empower Clinics will provide testing and logistics management for cruise lines exclusively out of Vancouver, for an estimated 1.2 million travelers per season. In 2019, Destination BC stated that the cruise travel generated $2.7 billion for the B.C. economy and provided more than 17,000 good-paying jobs.2 In addition to testing, Empower and Ceres will work together on a comprehensive COVID-19 response for identified positive cases and passenger health screening.

Today's announcement by Empower and Ceres is the latest in Empower's ongoing work to expand the supply of available COVID-19testing, both PCR and Rapid Antigen, across British Columbia through approved sites. Empower is actively engaged with BC-based businesses of all sizes on their COVID testing needs.

Its subsidiary Medisure awaits approval from Health Canada for an interim Order (IO) approval to manufacture and sell MediSure Canada Lateral Flow Rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) Rapid Antigen Tests.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ABOUT CERES TERMINALS CANADA:

Ceres Terminals Canada is part of the Ceres group - North America's Premier Terminal Operator and Stevedore with over 60 years of high-quality experience. During the 2019 cruise ship season, Ceres handled almost 1.1 million passengers and 300 vessels at the cruise terminal. Ceres provides terminal management services for the Canada Place Cruise Ship Terminal. This includes managing stevedoring, ground transportation, security, screening, janitorial, and other day to day operations. By demonstrating a strong commitment to providing world-class passenger services and facilities for the Alaska cruise market, Ceres and its skilled labor force continues to receive high satisfaction ratings from Cruise Lines and passengers for guest experience and terminal services.

