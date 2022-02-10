Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
10.02.22
17:29 Uhr
4,864 Euro
-0,014
-0,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2022 | 17:29
Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia chartered by bp for Cassia C platform

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC ('bpTT') has chartered the Safe Concordia to provide gangway connected operations at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.

The firm duration of the contract shall be approximately 160 days in direct continuation of her current contract at Cassia C, estimated 24 March 2022, through to and including 31 August 2022. In addition, bpTT has up to four weeks of options.

The value of the contract firm duration is USD 19.4 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "The Safe Concordia has been providing a stable and versatile platform for gangway connected operations at Cassia C and Prosafe is extremely pleased that bp has elected to continue its charter. The flexibility the Safe Concordia offers through high bed capacity, large deck space and dynamic positioning means that bp can continue to plan and execute operations in an efficient manner."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 10 February 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


