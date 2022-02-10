Sassy Resources Corporation: Sassy Completes Definitive Option Agreement for Highrock Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) has completed the definitive option agreement (the "Agreement") for the Highrock Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, south of Cameco's Key Lake site, with project operator Forum Energy Metals Corp. (refer to January 6, 2022 news release).

Mobilization for access to the Highrock drill sites by a winter haul road is in progress with the start of drilling anticipated this month.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have completed the definitive option agreement for the Highrock Project, following up on the terms laid out in the original Letter of Intent signed with Forum Energy Metals in early January. We have high quality drill targets at Highrock, offering shareholders excellent leverage to a potential new discovery and uranium market upside this year and beyond."

As announced January 6, 2022, Sassy signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Forum Energy Metals to acquire up to 100% of Highrock on terms spread out over four years. The definitive option agreement further details the terms originally outlined in the LOI.

Highrock Project Location Map