StandardDAO Welcomes Glazers Media CEO To Star-Studded Advisory Board

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, also known as DAO's, are changing the global investment landscape. StandardDAO is at the forefront of innovation, and is adding dozens of strategic advisors from various backgrounds to collaboratively lay the foundation for the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Glazers Media CEO, Vito Glazers, is the latest addition to the advisory board of StandardDAO - an unprecedented company in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that is backed by real-world assets.

To learn more about Standard Dao and its advisory board, please visit https://StandardDAO.Finance