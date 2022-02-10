Anzeige
10.02.2022 | 18:08
StandardDAO Welcomes Glazers Media CEO To Star-Studded Advisory Board

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, also known as DAO's, are changing the global investment landscape. StandardDAO is at the forefront of innovation, and is adding dozens of strategic advisors from various backgrounds to collaboratively lay the foundation for the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Glazers Media CEO, Vito Glazers, is the latest addition to the advisory board of StandardDAO - an unprecedented company in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that is backed by real-world assets.

To learn more about Standard Dao and its advisory board, please visit https://StandardDAO.Finance

"We are excited to welcome Vito Glazers to our Advisory Board," stated the CEO and Founder of Standard DAO, Aaron Rafferty.

Mainstream investors have various perceptions of cryptocurrency, with more inexperienced investors citing there is a lack of trust or stability that sometimes comes with it. Vito Glazers is a prime candidate to help digital currency operations optimize their messaging and create mainstream understanding of complicated ideas to help grow the appeal of StandardDAO's offerings to a larger audience.

Known as a go-to digital publicity and reputation management expert, Glazers has built a career around making the impossible possible. His work has included uncancelling celebrities, creating seven figure joint ventures, and producing media that has generated millions of website visitors and television viewers.

Vito Glazers was published as one of the top 3 PR executives of 2020, giving him the credentials to support the messaging and public relations efforts of the other advisors already committed and involved with StandardDAO's advisory board.

Some of the current advisors for Standard DAO include:

Steve Forte - Managing partner at Fresco VC

James Wu - Principle at Microsoft Ventures

Sam Gaer - CEO, and CIO of Katana Financial LLC and former CIO of FINRA

John Rowland - President & Co-Founder at S2A Modular

Dean DeLisle - Chief Revenue Officer/EVP IR at S2A Modular

Rishabh S. Mehta - Founder of Locad and Sunfuel

Paul Daniel II - President of RMCA

Claus Skaaning - CEO of Digishares

Nish Patel - Managing Partner of Inertia Ventures

Dina Ellis Rochkind - Senior Counsel at Paul Hastings

Gabrielle Sulzberger - Chair of Teneo's global ESG practice and board member of Ford Foundation, Mastercard, Credit Suisse, RFK Human Rights, Cerevel, Centerbridge, Lilly, Teneo, Two Sigma Impact

With a strong team of leaders from such diverse backgrounds, and acknowledging that StandardDAO is built around transparency and client confidence, Glazers Media is a natural fit for helping use social media, traditional media, and communications to help connect this ground breaking decentralized autonomous organization with the audiences that will gain the most value from its offerings.

"I truly believe in the vision, execution, and the individuals bringing StandardDAO to the forefront of financial innovation." Glazers stated. "I look forward to serving alongside so many talented individuals on the executive team and the advisory board, to help revolutionize the relationship between cryptocurrency, individuals and organizations"

About StandardDAO:

StandardDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that acts as a treasury on the blockchain secured by real world assets. StandardDAO's community of stakeholders are entrusted to run, drive the growth of the ecosystem, and help stabilize yields for the organization.

For more information, please visit: https://www.standarddao.finance/

About Glazers Media

Glazers Media is a West Hollywood, California based media, talent and public relations company founded by media influencer and entrepreneur Vito Glazers. The mission is to help individuals and brands create and share their stories through news, media, film, influencers and celebrities.

For more information, please visit: https://GlazersMedia.com

Contact:
Media@StandardDAO.Finance
323-553-3786

SOURCE: Glazers Media



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688180/StandardDAO-Welcomes-Glazers-Media-CEO-To-Star-Studded-Advisory-Board

