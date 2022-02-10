IR Labs Inc.: Only 16% of Board Seats for Newly Listed Companies on the TSX and TSXV Are Occupied by Women

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Women Get On Board Inc. ("WGOB"), a leading member- based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards, and IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic and innovative investor relations firm, together announce the results of their recent board diversity research for newly listed companies on the TSX and TSXV.

"With only 16% of board seats for new issuers on the TSX and TSXV being occupied by women, we are actively working with our affiliate partners, including irlabs, to promote board diversity," said Deborah Rosati, Founder and CEO of WGOB. "We encourage companies to think about board diversity before their initial public offering, or as they graduate from junior to senior exchanges. There is an immense pool of untapped women and BIPOC talent with the expertise and desire to serve on boards."

"Board diversity fosters an environment for innovative ideas and improved strategic decision-making, which ultimately impacts financial results and overall corporate performance," said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "In 2021, we saw Planting Hope (TSXV:MYLK) celebrate a successful IPO with an all women c-suite and board of directors, setting the bar high for all new issuers and proving that empowering women is not only the right thing to do, but it's also good for creating shareholder value. Institutional investors now expect diversity in governance, and if companies aspire to this type of investment, they must adopt board diversity best practices."

Key Highlights from the TSX and TSXV Board Diversity Research

WGOB and irlabs analyzed gender diversity on the board of directors for all new listings1 on the TSX and TSXV from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.