Malta, 10.2.2022 Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 9/2/2022 is €9.08 Malta, 10.2.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €9.08. Crypto markets have rebounded a bit after falling some coming into the new year. While some analysts are saying we may be entering another "crypto winter", others, such as JP Morgan itself, are calling for new Bitcoin all-time-high price targets of $146,000 in the coming years. Cryptology and Iconic CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "If you are ever worried about crypto's notorious short-term volatility, all you have to do is zoom out a few years. Adoption has been occurring right before our very eyes, and we are basically just warming up on the pitch. The long-term inevitability of crypto cannot be stopped." Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of €13.00. Shares opened this morning around €6.75, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels. Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. Media Contact: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Jefim Gewiet (COO) 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

