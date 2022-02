The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets quality standards and the certification process helps organizations improve overall performance and enhance customer satisfaction. To achieve this certification, Estes was audited by Orion Registrar, Inc. for its processes and quality management system. The areas evaluated include performance, leadership, planning, support, and operations.

"Estes is proud to be the first and only manufacturer in our industry to have an ISO certified quality management system," said Mallory Langford, President of Estes Industries. "Estes is committed to continuously improving our processes as part of our ongoing mission to create safe, successful rocketry experiences for our customers."

About Estes Industries LLC

Estes Industries was founded in 1958 by Vern and Gleda Estes and based in Penrose, Colorado (the model rocket capital of the world). Through more than six decades of hard work and innovation, Estes has grown to be the leading manufacturer of model rocket engines, kits and accessories. As of April 2018, Industries is once again a family-run business, committed to enabling safe, successful flights for customers everywhere, from their backyards and school yards to worlds beyond. Our team is proud to be part of the Estes legacy, as rocketry has always been part of our history as engineers, rocketeers, and designers. Estes continues to the ignite imagination of each new generation. To learn more about Estes Industries, please visit estesrockets.com

Contact:

Michelle Passey

Director of Marketing

Estes Industries

mpassey@estesrockets.com

719-372-9544X389

SOURCE: Estes Rockets