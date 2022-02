Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a total of $433,026 from the exercise of outstanding warrants.

The funds received will be used for general working capital and, in addition to remaining flow-through funds, will be utilized for continued drilling on the Miner Mountain Project, near Princeton, BC. Drilling is expected to re-start in late March, 2022. The Company is currently modelling and reviewing data to target future diamond drill holes.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

