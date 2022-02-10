Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces the Clearview HD2X QAM IP its First Advanced ABR Encoder Product

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading designer and US-based manufacturer of Telecommunications, Cable TV, data and video transmission technologies, today announced the introduction of the Clearview HD2X QAM IP, its first Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) encoder with advanced technologies to support Over-The-Top (OTT) video streaming, Cloud video ingest applications, local-origination and SRT based backhaul of video and audio content. Expanding on its best-selling line of Clearview encoders and transcoders, and long legacy of digital and IPTV video encoding technology, the Clearview HD2X accepts 2 input channels in either High Definition (HD), Standard Definition (SD), or optional 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) formats.

The "X" in Clearview HD2X QAM IP stands for 'any input source', as the HD2X supports all modern video and audio source formats for 2 channels of encoding, transcoding and trans-rating, all in a single 1 RU chassis. Inputs include HDMI or 3G/HD-SDI digital, Component, or Composite Analog, as well as IP sources from either fiber (via SFP) or ethernet, and support for File based spooling/streaming. The Clearview HD2X QAM IP supports a range of CBR, ABR, and FEC formats over its IP output, including selectable SRT encoding for highly reliable open-internet OTT video content transmission. The unit also supports the creation of an MPTS multiplex and modulation over QAM, including creation of highly accurate PSIP information for direct digital TV display for digital signage and parallel distribution applications. QAM and IP outputs can be configured to operate simultaneously. Encoding and Transcoding CODECS include HEVC/H.265, MPEG-4/H.264, and MPEG-2.

"We are excited to be offering the Company's first ever MPEG-DASH, HLS, and SRT capable ABR video encoder to our growing list of telephone company, cable and fiber operator, and systems integrator customers. Our new Clearview HD2X QAM IP is perfect for service operators to use where they want to ingest, encode, and backhaul content into a central or NOC location, or in locations where they want to add locally originated content into the service already delivered to a property or MDU. Our new file based streaming feature, which can also transcode or trans-rate a video file loaded onto the Clearview HD2X QAM IP, has also been a big hit with beta test customers," says Ron Alterio, Chief Technical Officer of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "This new encoder brings together in one product a number of technologies that Blonder Tongue has been developing and perfecting for a number of years, on a single platform. This product also helps service operators in their active transitions to IP and streaming architectures."

Unlike many software-based video encoding and transcoding products in this technology area today, the Clearview HD2X QAM IP is a dedicated, hardware-based ABR encoder appliance designed to work 24x7, in tough operating environments with ambient temperature ranging from 0° to 122° Fahrenheit, or 0° to 50° C.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories will begin to take pre-orders for the Clearview HD2X QAM IP and Clearview HD2X QAM IP with 4K input option on February 14th. Product shipping is currently forecast to begin 12 to 14 weeks later.

Like all Blonder Tongue encoders, transcoders, and NXG IP video processing products, the new Clearview HD2X QAM IP supports remote installation, configuration, firmware update management, and status monitoring via an advanced browser-based user experience. Configuration is easy and intuitive.

The Clearview HD2X QAM IP also includes a convenient IP Reset front panel feature, a convenient -20dB RF test point on the unit's front panel, and support for closed caption insertions on both channels. IP protocol support on the unit outputs includes UDP/IP, RTP, MPEG-DASH, HLS, as well as Multicast and Unicast, and SPTS and MPTS MPEG transport configurations. Supported output resolutions include all major formats, from 480i through 1080i and 1080p30.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blondertongue.com/

Blonder Tongue Labs

Founded in 1950, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements. The forward-looking statements relate to future events regarding such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor provisions, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially and adversely from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operation, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, but are not limited to, those matters discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors," and in the same sections of the Company's subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as may be further updated by any Current Reports on Form 8-K that we may file. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, anticipated growth trends in the Company's business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE American and the Company's intention to appeal the NYSE American staff's determination to seek delisting of the Company's shares. Readers also should carefully review the risk factors included in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, or, in the case of other documents referred to herein, the dates of those documents. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required under applicable law. The Company's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

###

For more information, contact:

Liz Rapelye

Senior Director, Marketing, Sales & Service

lrapelye@blondertongue.com

732-313-4231

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688324/Blonder-Tongue-Laboratories-Announces-the-Clearview-HD2X-QAM-IP-its-First-Advanced-ABR-Encoder-Product