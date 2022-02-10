Virtual concert features Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Ying Yang Twins, Little Scrappy, Young Dro and more

Montego Bay, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced Marley One's sponsorship of 'For The Love of Hip Hop' - a virtual concert series exclusive to the metaverse - with the first event of the series being held on February 11. This cutting-edge digital event will kick off with performances from the Ying Yang Twins, Sleepy Brown, Lil Scrappy, Big Boi, Kurupt and more.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Marley One's official arrival to the metaverse as a leading sponsor of 'For The Love of Hip Hop', a completely virtual concert series featuring a star-studded lineup of artists," said Douglas K. Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness. "As innovative first-movers in the psychedelics and functional mushroom categories, we're always proud to support future-forward ventures - and the Marley One brand is forever married to music. From psychedelics to virtual reality, Marley One remains at the forefront of cultural moments and community events."

'For The Love of Hip Hop' will bring all the functionality of the metaverse, offering an interactive virtual experience packed with wonderful visuals and sounds for all who attend. This unprecedented way to experience music will bring people together like never before, giving them front-row access to legendary hip hop artists.

The Marley One global mushroom brand was created by Silo Wellness in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley in 2021. The initial product offering includes a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand's connection to Jamaica.

Information regarding the concert series is available at https://fortheloveofhiphopmegastream.com/home.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit https://www.silowellness.com/. To buy Marley One products, please visit https://marleyone.com/.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

