Freitag, 11.02.2022
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
ACCESSWIRE
11.02.2022 | 04:44
Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.: Golden Pursuit Clarifies Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GDP)(OTC PINK:FPVTF) (the "Company") announces that it has been issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on February 3, 2022 for failure to file the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") within the time period specified by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations:

Annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual Filings

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has suspended trading in the Corporation's securities as a result of the CTO, effective February 7, 2022.

The Corporation continues to operate normally and is working diligently to have the CTO revoked as soon as possible.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Per: "Brian McClay"
Brian McClay, President

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Brian McClay
Email: bmcclay@aol.com
Tel: (604) 730-6982

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.accesswire.com/688378/Golden-Pursuit-Clarifies-Cease-Trade-Order

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
