Three Men and a Truck Rebrands to Three Movers, Updates Website to Use New Domain threemovers.com

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Three Men and a Truck are pleased to announce the company name has been officially rebranded to Three Movers. The website has also been updated to a new domain: threemovers.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, while the name and website are new, all of the services that Three Movers offers are exactly as they were before. People who need help with a local, long distance or international move can rest assured they will still get the same outstanding service as always.

"With our nationwide network and international partners, we serve customers from all over the world, helping them to find affordable moving solutions, no matter where they're moving to or from," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Three Movers is always happy to offer free cost estimates to any interested party, regardless of how big or small the upcoming move may be.

Because Three Movers understands that people may not always know exactly what type of moving services that they need, the website features a handy and helpful guide that lists the most popular and widely used moving types and tips. With this information, people will be able to get the services that best fit their needs.

For instance, a residential move is one that involves going from one living space to another, whether the person lives in a house, apartment or condo. These types of moves may be local, long distance, cross country or even international.

As the guide notes, commercial and office moving typically requires specific moving services that are tailored to this type of move.

"You need corporate moving services to make this kind of move. They will provide assign a Corporate relocation manager to help you plan and execute your move," the guide noted

About Three Movers

Josh, Chris, and Lenny have been in the moving business for over 20 years. After their move, they put their heads together and realized that they could make good business out of their rented truck. They began helping local people move, and their business grew from there. They offer great prices and outstanding service to their valued customers. The original name of the company, Three Men and a Truck, was recently rebranded to Three Movers. For more information, please visit https://threemovers.com/.

