Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) as leader of a consortium with Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by PETRONAS Chemicals Fertiliser Kedah Sdn. Bhd., (PC FK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) for a new melamine plant to be integrated into their existing complex in Gurun, Kedah, Malaysia.

This EPCC contract follows the successful completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) by Technip Energies. The project includes a 60,000 ton per annum greenfield melamine plant, utilizing CASALE Low Energy Melamine (LEM) technology, and associated interconnections with the existing urea plant where the CO2 generated in the melamine production process will be recycled. This serves to minimize the CO2 footprint of this new asset.

Technip Energies is responsible for overall project management, engineering, procurement and commissioning, whereas Dialog E&C is in charge of construction and pre-commissioning. This is a very strong combination leveraging decades of experience of delivering projects in Malaysia.

Marco Villa, COO of Technip Energies, stated: "We are honored to be entrusted by PCG to build their first melamine plant, participating in the diversification of their product portfolio. Technip Energies is committed to deliver a high performing, energy efficient and low carbon emission asset making this project another key milestone in our longstanding and successful history in Malaysia and with PETRONAS.

(1) A "significant" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210006029/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 (1) 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne