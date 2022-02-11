Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invitation to Dufry's Full Year Results 2021 on March 8, 2022



11.02.2022 / 07:00





Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Full Year Results 2021 Presentation

on March 8, 2022, at 14.30h CET.



PRESENTATION



A physical presentation will be held in the Century meeting room at the Zurich Marriott Hotel (Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich). Doors to the event will open at 14.00h CET with a Welcome Coffee.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

For those planning to attend the physical event, we kindly request confirmation through ir@dufry.ch by March 1, 2022.

It will be ensured that all COVID-related measures are followed during the event. Please review the latest safety guidelines prior to the event.



TELEPHONE & WEBCAST

In addition to the presentation, a Conference Call and Webcast will be held for participants who wish to attend virtually.

Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call and webcast here.



Participants will be requested to indicate their name and company. Upon registration, dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code will be provided.

Access to the webcast platform will be available here. A playback option will be available until April 9, 2022 on Dufry's IR website.



For further information:





CONTACT



RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER Global Head Corporate Global Head Investor Relations Communications & Public Affairs Phone: +41 79 563 18 09 Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com renzo.radice@dufry.com



Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

End of Media Release

