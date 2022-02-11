- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles.
- • Hexagon Purus agreement value USD 1 billion over the lifetime of the contract
- • Serial production planned for 2024
- • Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 and serial production scheduled for 2024
- • Serial production will cover multiple platforms, including Hino's Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks
