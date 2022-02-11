The remote Australian township of Jabiru, deep in the heart of Kakadu National Park, has been powered 100% by solar PV during the final commissioning of the new Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Power Station.From pv magazine Australia The former mining town of Jabiru, Australia, is now powered entirely by solar PV. Queensland-based energy producer Energy Developments Limited (EDL) has completed the construction of a AUD 77 million ($54.8 million) offgrid integrated hybrid power plant featuring solar generation and battery energy storage, backed by diesel-fueled generators. EDL Chief Executive Officer James ...

