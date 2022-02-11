Anzeige
11.02.2022 | 08:46
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica conducts innovative eHealth workshop

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), an emerging and fast growing med-tech company that is pioneering innovative solutions to treat chronic health conditions with smart implants, announces the successful completion of a 3-day eHealth workshop to advance the usability of our unique eHealth platform technology.

Twenty experts from all over Europe participated in this intensive seminar. The sessions provided a more comprehensive understanding of the use cases throughout the life cycle of stages of the implant from manufacture to the different treatment stages until end-of-treatment.

"Implantica's expert team held a very productive eHealth usability workshop on our eHealth platform. With Implantica's new platform, it will be possible to change advanced treatment on distance, which will bring a total landmark in the development of new smart implanted eHealth-based medical treatments and thereby save costs for society. I would like to take this chance to thank all participants for a constructive 3 days," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 11, 2022 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-conducts-innovative-ehealth-workshop,c3504457

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3504457/1533529.pdf

Implantica conducts innovative eHealth workshop

