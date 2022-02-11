In new studies led by researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the US Department of Energy pursues an energy cost goal of $0.05 per kilowatt-hour.From pv magazine USA Concentrated solar power (CSP) uses heliostat mirrors to direct sunlight into a collection tower, storing heat energy in abundant mediums like rocks, sand or molten salt for highly available energy dispatch. High-heat and available energy is a key element in many machine and industrial processes, so the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Department of Energy (DoE) are working on the next generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...