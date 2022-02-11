- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Purus shares jumped 17% after the company announced another blockbuster battery deal.
- • Hexagon Purus signed a deal with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles starting in 2024, with $1 billion value for the lifetime of the contract
- • This comes on the heels of another contract worth as much as $1.2 billion with an unnamed major commercial truck OEM, which Purus announced on Jan. 31
- • The company's 2025 revenue target of NOK 4-5 billion seems to be well within reach, and the announcement implies upwards estimate revisions, analysts at Carnegie said
