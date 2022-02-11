Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Purefun Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (57/22)

On request of Purefun Group AB, company registration number 556687-2577, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 14, 2022. Shares Short name: PURE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017232838 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247792 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556687-2577 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.