Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Sales of $9.1 billion decreased 14%, compared to a 17% decrease in global light vehicle production

Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.54 and $1.30, respectively, compared to $2.45 and $2.83 last year

Returned $378 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Raised quarterly cash dividend by 5% to $0.45 per share

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Sales of $36.2 billion increased 11%, compared to global vehicle production which increased 4%

Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.00 and $5.13, respectively, compared to $2.52 and $3.95 last year

Returned over $1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Sales $ 9,110 $ 10,568 $ 36,242 $ 32,647 Income from operations before income taxes $ 576 $ 973 $ 1,948 $ 1,006 Net income attributable to

Magna International Inc. $ 464 $ 738 $ 1,514 $ 757 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 2.45 $ 5.00 $ 2.52 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Adjusted EBIT $ 508 $ 1,095 $ 2,064 $ 1,676 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 2.83 $ 5.13 $ 3.95

All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars.

(1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.

A photo of Swamy Kotagiri, Magna's Chief Executive Officer is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb378346-1015-44a3-82d5-5eaba7f057fd

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Sales and Adjusted EBIT came in ahead of our expectations in the fourth quarter of 2021, as vehicle production was better than forecasted. We also benefitted from lower than anticipated net warranty and engineering costs.

We posted sales of $9.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2020. By contrast, global light vehicle production decreased 17% in the fourth quarter, reflecting decreases of 20% in North America, 28% in Europe, and 10% in China. The lower light vehicle production was driven by the semiconductor chip shortages the industry has faced throughout 2021.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $508 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease mainly reflects lower margins earned on reduced sales, labour and other operational inefficiencies at our facilities as a result of unpredictable customer production schedules due to semiconductor chip shortages, higher production costs, including commodity, freight and energy costs, and lower net favourable commercial items. These factors were partially offset by lower profit sharing and incentive compensation costs and decreased net warranty costs.

Income from operations before income taxes was $576 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $973 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in income from operations before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2021 was Other income, net of $90 million, comprised of merger agreement termination fee income and net gains on the revaluation of certain public and private equity investments, partially offset by restructuring and impairment costs. In comparison, Other expense, net was $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, comprised of restructuring and impairment costs and a loss on the sale of an equity-accounted investment, partially offset by net gains on the revaluation of certain private equity investments. Excluding Other (income) expense, net from both periods, income from operations before income taxes decreased $587 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $464 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $738 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in net income attributable to Magna International Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2021 was Other income, net of $60 million after tax and Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances of $13 million (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section included in this Press Release), compared to Other expense, net of $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding Other (income) expense, net and Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. decreased $460 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.54 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $2.45 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.30 compared to $2.83 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we generated $1.4 billion in cash from operating activities after changes in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $549 million in fixed asset additions, $105 million for investments, other assets and intangible assets, $94 million in acquisitions and business combinations, and $45 million in public and private equity investments.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

We posted sales of $36.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 11% from the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to global light vehicle production which increased 4%. Light vehicle production in 2021 was negatively impacted primarily by semiconductor chip shortages, while 2020 was negatively impacted primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions that resulted in the temporary suspension of production at substantially all OEM and supplier production facilities in the first half of 2020. In 2021, light vehicle production increased 1% in North America and declined 3% in Europe, our two largest markets, and increased 5% in China.

Adjusted EBIT increased to $2.1 billion in 2021 compared to $1.7 billion in 2020. The increase was primarily due to margins earned on higher sales, cost savings as a result of restructuring actions, lower net application engineering costs related to three upcoming ADAS program launches and decreased net warranty costs. These factors were partially offset by labour and other operational inefficiencies at our facilities as a result of unpredictable customer production schedules due to semiconductor chip shortages, higher production costs, including commodity, freight and energy costs, and higher launch costs.

During 2021, income from operations before income taxes was $1.9 billion and net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $1.5 billion, up $942 million and $757 million, respectively, each compared to 2020.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $5.00 in 2021 compared to $2.52 in 2020. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 30% to $5.13 in 2021 compared to $3.95 in 2020.

During 2021, we generated cash from operations of $2.9 billion including changes in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities in 2021 included $1.4 billion in fixed asset additions, $403 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets, $530 million in acquisitions and business combinations, and $68 million in public and private equity investments.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, we repurchased 3.1 million shares for $251 million and 6.0 million shares for $517 million, respectively. In addition, we paid dividends of $127 million and $514 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Our Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. This represents a 5% increase in the dividend. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022.

2022 AND 2024 OUTLOOK

Our current year Outlook is provided annually and updated quarterly; our 2024 Outlook is provided below, but not updated quarterly.

2022 and 2024 Outlook Assumptions

2022 2024 Light Vehicle Production (millions of units) North America 15.2 17.5 Europe 18.5 21.2 China 24.2 29.0 Average Foreign exchange rates: 1 Canadian dollar equals US$0.800 US$0.800 1 euro equals US$1.130 US$1.130

2022 and 2024 Outlook

2022 2024 Segment Sales Body Exteriors & Structures $16.2 - $16.8 billion $19.6 - $20.6 billion Power & Vision $11.9 - $12.3 billion $14.3 - $14.9 billion Seating Systems $5.4 - $5.7 billion $6.2 - $6.6 billion Complete Vehicles $5.8 - $6.1 billion $5.0 - $5.5 billion Total Sales $38.8 - $40.4 billion $44.6 - $47.1 billion Adjusted EBIT Margin(1) 6.0% - 6.4% 8.1% - 8.6% Equity Income (included in EBIT) $70 - $100 million $170 - $215 million Interest Expense, net Approximately $80 million Income Tax Rate(2) Approximately 21% Net Income attributable to Magna(3) $1.7 - $1.9 billion Capital Spending Approximately $1.8 billion Notes: (1) Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales

(2) The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation

(3) Net Income attributable to Magna represents Net Income excluding Other expense (income), net and Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances

Our Outlook is intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although considered reasonable by Magna as of the date of this document, the 2022 and 2024 Outlook above and the underlying assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth herein. The risks identified in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below represent the primary factors which we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Key Drivers of Our Business

Our operating results are primarily dependent on the levels of North American, European and Chinese car and light truck production by our customers. While we supply systems and components to every major original equipment manufacturer ["OEM"], we do not supply systems and components for every vehicle, nor is the value of our content consistent from one vehicle to the next. As a result, customer and program mix relative to market trends, as well as the value of our content on specific vehicle production programs, are also important drivers of our results.

Ordinarily OEM production volumes are aligned with vehicle sales levels and thus affected by changes in such levels. Aside from vehicle sales levels, production volumes are typically impacted by a range of factors, including: general economic and political conditions; labour disruptions; free trade arrangements; tariffs; relative currency values; commodities prices; supply chains and infrastructure; availability and relative cost of skilled labour; regulatory considerations, including those related to environmental emissions and safety standards; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 can impact vehicle production volumes, including through: mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict production; elevated employee absenteeism; and supply chain disruptions, such as the semiconductor chip shortage currently impacting global vehicle production volumes.

Overall vehicle sales levels are significantly affected by changes in consumer confidence levels, which may in turn be impacted by consumer perceptions and general trends related to the job, housing and stock markets, as well as other macroeconomic and political factors. Other factors which typically impact vehicle sales levels and thus production volumes include: interest rates and/or availability of credit; fuel and energy prices; relative currency values; regulatory restrictions on use of vehicles in certain megacities; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 can impact vehicle sales, including through: mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict operations of car dealerships, as well as through a deterioration in consumer confidence.

Segment Analysis

[All amounts in U.S. dollars and all tabular amounts in millions unless otherwise noted]

Body Exteriors & Structures For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change Sales $ 3,620 $ 4,393 $ (773 ) - 18 % Adjusted EBIT $ 168 $ 543 $ (375 ) - 69 % Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (i) 4.6 % 12.4 % - - 7.8 %

(i) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated as Adjusted EBIT divided by Sales.



Sales for Body Exteriors & Structures decreased 18% or $773 million to $3.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.39 billion in 2020. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower global light vehicle production, including the negative impact of production disruptions due to semiconductor chip shortages. In addition, sales decreased due to the sale of three operations in Germany during the third quarter of 2021, the end of production of certain programs and net customer price concessions. These factors were partially offset by the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, including the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Maverick and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Adjusted EBIT decreased $375 million to $168 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $543 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales decreased to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 12.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreases mainly reflect lower margins earned on reduced sales, lower net favourable commercial items, labour and other operational inefficiencies at our facilities as a result of unpredictable customer production schedules due to semiconductor chip shortages, higher production costs, including commodity and energy costs, an increase in net warranty costs and higher launch costs.

Power & Vision For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change Sales $ 2,804 $ 3,179 $ (375 ) - 12 % Adjusted EBIT $ 171 $ 359 $ (188 ) - 52 % Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 6.1 % 11.3 % - 5.2 %

Sales for Power & Vision decreased 12% or $375 million to $2.80 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.18 billion in 2020. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower global light vehicle production, including the negative impact of production disruptions due to semiconductor chip shortages, and net customer price concessions. These factors were partially offset by sales from business combinations during 2021 and the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, including the Ford F-Series pick-up trucks, Dongfeng T5 EVO, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.



Adjusted EBIT decreased $188 million to $171 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $359 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales decreased to 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreases mainly reflect lower margins earned on reduced sales, labour and other operational inefficiencies at our facilities as a result of unpredictable customer production schedules due to semiconductor chip shortages, higher production costs, including commodity, freight and energy costs, business combinations during 2021 and lower equity income. These were partially offset by a decrease in net warranty costs and lower net application engineering costs related to three upcoming ADAS program launches.

Seating Systems For the three months

ended December 31,

2021 2020 Change Sales $ 1,299 $ 1,390 $ (91 ) - 7 % Adjusted EBIT $ 49 $ 85 $ (36 ) - 42 % Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 3.8 % 6.1 % - 2.3 %

Sales for Seating Systems decreased 7% or $91 million to $1.30 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.39 billion in 2020. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower global light vehicle production, including the negative impact of production disruptions due to semiconductor chip shortages, and net customer price concessions. These factors were partially offset by sales from the acquisition of Hongli during 2021 and the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe and Geely Xingyue L.



Adjusted EBIT decreased $36 million to $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales decreased to 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreases mainly reflect lower margins earned on reduced sales, labour and other operational inefficiencies at our facilities as a result of unpredictable customer production schedules due to semiconductor chip shortages, and higher production costs, including energy costs. These were partially offset by the acquisition of Hongli during 2021 and lower restructuring costs.

Complete Vehicles For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change Complete Vehicle Assembly Volumes (thousands of units) 32.7 34.5 - 5 % Sales $ 1,511 $ 1,759 $ (248 ) - 14 % Adjusted EBIT $ 98 $ 110 $ (12 ) - 11 % Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 6.5 % 6.3 % + 0.2 %

Sales for Complete Vehicles decreased 14% or $248 million to $1.51 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.76 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and assembly volumes decreased 5% or 1,800 units. This sales decrease was primarily due to lower assembly volumes, in particular the Jaguar I-Pace, including the negative impact of production disruptions due to semiconductor chip shortages, and a $61 million decrease in reported U.S. dollar sales as a result of the weakening of the euro against the U.S. dollar.



Adjusted EBIT decreased $12 million to $98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower earnings on reduced engineering and assembly sales, including labour inefficiencies due to semiconductor chip shortages, and higher production costs, including energy costs. These were partially offset by higher government research and development incentives.

Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales improved to 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher government research and development incentives and favourable program mix. These were partially offset by lower earnings on reduced engineering and assembly sales, including labour inefficiencies due to semiconductor chip shortages, and higher production costs, including energy costs.





MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

[Unaudited] [U.S. dollars in millions, except per share figures]

Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 9,110 $ 10,568 $ 36,242 $ 32,647 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 7,822 8,753 31,097 28,207 Depreciation and amortization 389 362 1,512 1,366 Selling, general and administrative 414 448 1,717 1,587 Interest expense, net 22 22 78 86 Equity income (23 ) (90 ) (148 ) (189 ) Other (income) expense, net [i] (90 ) 100 38 584 Income from operations before income taxes 576 973 1,948 1,006 Income taxes 98 223 395 329 Net income 478 750 1,553 677 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14 ) (12 ) (39 ) 80 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 464 $ 738 $ 1,514 $ 757 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 1.55 $ 2.46 $ 5.04 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 2.45 $ 5.00 $ 2.52 Cash dividends paid per Common Share $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 1.72 $ 1.60 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period [in millions]: Basic 299.7 299.6 300.6 299.7 Diluted 301.5 300.9 302.8 300.4

[i] See "Other (income) expense, net" information included in this Press Release.





MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[Unaudited] [U.S. dollars in millions]

As at As at December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,948 $ 3,268 Accounts receivable 6,307 6,394 Inventories 3,969 3,444 Prepaid expenses and other 278 260 13,502 13,366 Investments 1,593 947 Fixed assets, net 8,293 8,475 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,700 1,906 Intangible assets, net 493 481 Goodwill 2,122 2,095 Deferred tax assets 421 372 Other assets 962 963 $ 29,086 $ 28,605 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,465 $ 6,266 Other accrued liabilities 2,156 2,254 Accrued salaries and wages 851 815 Income taxes payable 200 38 Long-term debt due within one year 455 129 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 274 241 10,401 9,743 Long-term debt 3,538 3,973 Operating lease liabilities 1,406 1,656 Long-term employee benefit liabilities 700 729 Other long-term liabilities 376 332 Deferred tax liabilities 440 452 16,861 16,885 Shareholders' equity Capital stock Common Shares [issued: 297,871,776; December 31, 2020 - 300,527,416] 3,403 3,271 Contributed surplus 102 128 Retained earnings 9,231 8,704 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (900 ) (733 ) 11,836 11,370 Non-controlling interests 389 350 12,225 11,720 $ 29,086 $ 28,605

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[Unaudited] [U.S. dollars in millions]

Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided from (used for): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 478 $ 750 $ 1,553 $ 677 Items not involving current cash flows 371 548 1,576 1,976 849 1,298 3,129 2,653 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 502 961 (189 ) 625 Cash provided from operating activities 1,351 2,259 2,940 3,278 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Fixed asset additions (549 ) (560 ) (1,372 ) (1,145 ) Increase in equity method investments (63 ) - (517 ) - Increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets (105 ) (98 ) (403 ) (331 ) Increase in public and private equity investments (45 ) (18 ) (68 ) (132 ) Proceeds from dispositions 32 69 81 117 Business combinations (31 ) 98 (13 ) 91 Funding provided on sale of business - - (41 ) - Settlement of long-term receivable from non-consolidated JV - - 50 - Cash used for investing activities (761 ) (509 ) (2,283 ) (1,400 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issues of debt 21 (2 ) 55 854 Decrease in short-term borrowings - (13 ) (101 ) (31 ) Repayments of debt (16 ) (12 ) (121 ) (140 ) Issue of Common Shares on exercise of stock options 10 64 146 81 Tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards (1 ) (3 ) (13 ) (13 ) Repurchase of Common Shares (251 ) - (517 ) (203 ) Contributions to subsidiaries by non-controlling interests 8 18 8 18 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (39 ) (12 ) (49 ) (18 ) Dividends paid (127 ) (115 ) (514 ) (467 ) Cash (used for) provided from financing activities (395 ) (75 ) (1,106 ) 81 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 5 81 23 23 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period 200 1,756 (426 ) 1,982 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,748 1,618 3,374 1,392 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,948 $ 3,374 $ 2,948 $ 3,374







MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

[Unaudited]

[All amounts in U.S. dollars and all tabular amounts in millions unless otherwise noted]

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Restructuring and impairments [a] $ 18 $ 101 $ 101 $ 269 Net (gains) losses on investments [b] (8 ) (11 ) 2 (32 ) Merger agreement termination fee [c] (100 ) - (100 ) - Gain on business combinations [d] - - (40 ) - Loss on sale of business [e] - - 75 - Impairment of equity-accounted investments [f] - 10 - 347 $ (90 ) $ 100 $ 38 $ 584

[a] Restructuring and impairments For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $14 million [$14 million after tax] for its Seating Systems segment and $4 million [$3 million after tax] for its Power & Vision segment. During 2021, the company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $16 million [$14 million after tax] for its Body Exteriors & Structures segment, $18 million [$17 million after tax] for its Seating Systems segment and $67 million [$52 million after tax], for its Power & Vision segment. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $86 million [$86 million after tax] for its Body Exteriors & Structures segment, and $15 million [$15 million after tax] for its Seating Systems segment. During 2020, the Company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $123 million [$118 million after tax] for its Body Exteriors & Structures segment, $115 million [$90 million after tax] for its Power & Vision segment and $31 million [$29 million after tax] for its Seating Systems segment. [b] Net (gains) losses on investments During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net unrealized losses of $6 million [$8 million after tax] on the revaluation of certain public and private equity investments. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company also recorded unrealized gains of $14 million and $4 million [$10 million and $3 million after tax] respectively, related to the revaluation of certain public company warrants. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded realized and unrealized gains of $11 million [$7 million after tax] and $32 million [$27 million after tax], respectively on the revaluation of its private equity investments. [c] Merger agreement termination fee In the fourth quarter of 2021, Veoneer, Inc. ("Veoneer") terminated its merger agreement with Magna. In connection with the termination of the merger agreement, Veoneer paid the Company a termination fee which, net of the Company's associated transaction costs, amounted to $100 million [ $75 million after tax]. [d] Gain on business combinations During 2021, the Company acquired a 65% equity interest and a controlling financial interest in Chongqing Hongli Zhixin Scientific Technology Development Group LLC. The acquisition included an additional 15% equity interest in two entities that were previously equity accounted for by the Company. On the change in basis of accounting, the Company recognized a $22 million gain [$22 million after tax]. The Company also recorded a gain of $18 million [$18 million after tax] in connection with the distribution of substantially all of the assets of the Company's European joint venture, Getrag Ford Transmission GmbH. [e] Loss on sale of business During 2021, the Company sold three Body Exteriors & Structures operations in Germany. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company provided the buyer with $41 million of funding, resulting in a loss on disposal of $75 million [$75 million after tax]. [f] Impairment of equity-accounted investments For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded impairment charges of $10 million [$10 million after tax] related to Dongfeng Getrag Transmission Co. Ltd. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company also recorded impairment charges of $347 million [$219 million after tax], related to Getrag (Jiangxi) Transmission Co., Ltd. Both equity-accounted investments were included in the Power & Vision segment.

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

Magna is a global automotive supplier which has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mirrors & lighting, mechatronics and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas.

The Company is organized under four operating segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems and Complete Vehicles. These segments have been determined on the basis of technological opportunities, product similarities, and market and operating factors, and are also the Company's reportable segments.

The Company's chief operating decision maker uses Adjusted Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes ["Adjusted EBIT"] as the measure of segment profit or loss, since management believes Adjusted EBIT is the most appropriate measure of operational profitability or loss for its reporting segments. Adjusted EBIT is calculated by taking Net income and adding back Income taxes, Interest expense, net, and Other expense (income), net.

The following tables show segment information for the Company's reporting segments: See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT to the Company's consolidated Net Income.

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Depreciation Equity Fixed Total External Adjusted and loss asset sales sales EBIT [ii] amortization (income) additions Body Exteriors & Structures $ 3,620 $ 3,558 $ 168 $ 189 $ 5 $ 311 Power & Vision 2,804 2,757 171 145 (18 ) 181 Seating Systems 1,299 1,294 49 23 (2 ) 34 Complete Vehicles 1,511 1,500 98 27 (7 ) 20 Corporate & Other [i] (124 ) 1 22 5 (1 ) 3 Total Reportable Segments $ 9,110 $ 9,110 $ 508 $ 389 $ (23 ) $ 549 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Depreciation Fixed Total External Adjusted and Equity asset sales sales EBIT [ii] amortization income additions Body Exteriors & Structures $ 4,393 $ 4,314 $ 543 $ 190 $ (1 ) $ 296 Power & Vision 3,179 3,126 359 124 (80 ) 198 Seating Systems 1,390 1,383 85 20 (5 ) 38 Complete Vehicles 1,759 1,743 110 23 (3 ) 15 Corporate & Other [i] (153 ) 2 (2 ) 5 (1 ) 13 Total Reportable Segments $ 10,568 $ 10,568 $ 1,095 $ 362 $ (90 ) $ 560 Year ended December 31, 2021 Depreciation Equity Fixed Total External Adjusted and loss asset sales sales EBIT [ii] amortization (income) additions Body Exteriors & Structures $ 14,477 $ 14,196 $ 820 $ 743 $ 13 $ 711 Power & Vision 11,342 11,129 738 554 (134 ) 522 Seating Systems 4,891 4,851 152 92 (9 ) 73 Complete Vehicles 6,106 6,057 287 103 (10 ) 54 Corporate & Other [i] (574 ) 9 67 20 (8 ) 12 Total Reportable Segments $ 36,242 $ 36,242 $ 2,064 $ 1,512 $ (148 ) $ 1,372 Year ended December 31, 2020 Depreciation Fixed Total External Adjusted and Equity asset sales sales EBIT [ii] amortization income additions Body Exteriors & Structures $ 13,550 $ 13,292 $ 817 $ 727 $ - $ 581 Power & Vision 9,722 9,553 495 464 (179 ) 440 Seating Systems 4,455 4,433 107 73 (6 ) 70 Complete Vehicles 5,415 5,363 274 84 (3 ) 34 Corporate & Other [i] (495 ) 6 (17 ) 18 (1 ) 20 Total Reportable Segments $ 32,647 $ 32,647 $ 1,676 $ 1,366 $ (189 ) $ 1,145 [i] Included in Corporate and Other Adjusted EBIT are intercompany fees charged to the automotive segments.

[ii] For a definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT, refer to our Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in the "Supplemental Data" section of this Press Release.





MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

[Unaudited]

[All amounts in U.S. dollars and all tabular amounts in millions unless otherwise noted]

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In addition to the financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release contains references to the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position and results of operations, and to improve comparability between fiscal periods. In particular, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company's related financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBIT:

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 478 $ 750 $ 1,553 $ 677 Add: Interest expense, net 22 22 78 86 Other (income) expense, net (90 ) 100 38 584 Income taxes 98 223 395 329 Adjusted EBIT $ 508 $ 1,095 $ 2,064 $ 1,676 The following table reconciles Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 464 $ 738 $ 1,514 $ 757 Add: Other (income) expense, net (90 ) 100 38 584 Tax effect on Other (income) expense, net 30 13 14 (80 ) Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances [i] (13 ) - (13 ) - Loss attributable to non-controlling interests related to Other (income) expense, net - - - (75 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 391 $ 851 $ 1,553 $ 1,186 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (millions): 301.5 300.9 302.8 300.4 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 2.83 $ 5.13 $ 3.95 [i] In the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company recorded adjustments to the valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets in certain European and North America countries. The net effect of these adjustments was a reduction in income tax expense of $13 million ["Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances'].

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of on-going operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

This press release together with our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.magna.com/company/investors and filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrievalas well as on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System.

OUR BUSINESS (1)

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA).

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any such forward-looking statements are intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, strategic objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other statements that are not recitations of historical fact. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "aim", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. The following table identifies the material forward-looking statements contained in this document, together with the material potential risks that we currently believe could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers should also consider all of the risk factors which follow below the table:

Material Forward-Looking Statement

Material Potential Risks Related to Applicable Forward-Looking Statement Light Vehicle Production Light vehicle sales levels

Supply disruptions, including as a result of the current semiconductor chip shortage

Production allocation decisions by OEMs Total Sales

Segment Sales Economic impact of COVID-19 on consumer confidence

Supply disruptions, including as a result of: a semiconductor chip shortage currently being experienced in the industry; and COVID-19 related lockdowns of large port hubs in China

Elevated level of inflation

Global energy shortages

Concentration of sales with six customers

Shifts in market shares among vehicles or vehicle segments

Shifts in consumer "take rates" for products we sell Adjusted EBIT Margin

Net Income Attributable to Magna Same risks as for Total Sales and Segment Sales above

Operational underperformance

Higher costs incurred to mitigate the risk of supply disruptions, including: materials price increases; higher-priced substitute supplies; premium freight costs to expedite shipments; production inefficiencies due to production lines being stopped/restarted unexpectedly based on customers' production schedules; other unrecoverable costs; and price increases from sub-suppliers that have been negatively impacted by production inefficiencies

Price concessions

Commodity cost volatility

Higher labour costs

Tax risks Equity Income Same risks as Adjusted EBIT Margin and Net Income Attributable to Magna

Risks related to conducting business through joint ventures

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. While we believe we have a reasonable basis for making any such forward-looking statements, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes. In addition to the factors in the table above, whether actual results and developments conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, including, without limitation:

Risks Related to the Automotive Industry

economic cyclicality;

regional production volume declines, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the semiconductor shortage;

intense competition;

potential restrictions on free trade;

trade disputes/tariffs; Customer and Supplier Related Risks

concentration of sales with six customers;

emergence of potentially disruptive Electric Vehicle (EV) OEMs, including risks related to limited revenues/operating history of new OEM entrants;

OEM consolidation and cooperation;

shifts in market shares among vehicles or vehicle segments;

shifts in consumer "take rates" for products we sell;

quarterly sales fluctuations;

potential loss of any material purchase orders;

a deterioration in the financial condition of our supply base, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; Manufacturing Operational Risks

product and new facility launch risks;

operational underperformance;

restructuring costs;

impairment charges;

labour disruptions;

COVID-19 shutdowns;

supply disruptions, including with respect to semiconductor chips;

climate change risks;

attraction/retention of skilled labour;

leadership succession; IT Security/Cybersecurity Risk

IT/Cybersecurity breach;

Product Cybersecurity breach; Pricing Risks

pricing risks following time of quote;

price concessions;

commodity cost volatility;

declines in scrap steel/aluminum prices; Warranty / Recall Risks

costs related to repair or replacement of defective products, including due to a recall;

warranty or recall costs that exceed warranty provision or insurance coverage limits;

product liability claims; Acquisition Risks

competition for strategic acquisition targets;

inherent merger and acquisition risks;

acquisition integration risks; Other Business Risks

risks related to conducting business through joint ventures;

our ability to consistently develop and commercialize innovative products or processes;

our changing business risk profile as a result of increased investment in electrification and autonomous driving, including: higher R&D and engineering costs, and challenges in quoting for profitable returns on products for which we may not have significant quoting experience;

risks of conducting business in foreign markets;

fluctuations in relative currency values;

tax risks;

reduced financial flexibility as a result of an economic shock;

changes in credit ratings assigned to us; Legal, Regulatory and Other Risks

antitrust risk;

legal claims and/or regulatory actions against us; and

changes in laws and regulations, including those related to vehicle emissions or made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In evaluating forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, readers should specifically consider the various factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, assumptions and uncertainties above which are:



discussed under the "Industry Trends and Risks" heading of our Management's Discussion and Analysis; and



set out in our Annual Information Form filed with securities commissions in Canada, our annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent filings.

Readers should also consider discussion of our risk mitigation activities with respect to certain risk factors, which can be also found in our Annual Information Form.