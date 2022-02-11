Announcement from extra general meeting of Storytel AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extra general meeting of Storytel AB (publ) ("Storytel") was held today on 11 February 2022, where the following resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall comprise eight directors and no deputy directors.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Hans-Holger Albrecht as new director and chair of the board of directors. Director of the board and chair Stefan Blom resigned from the board. It was noted that Hans-Holger Albrecht, in his capacity as chair of the board of directors, will replace Stefan Blom as member of the nomination committee in accordance with the principles for the nomination committee adopted by the annual general meeting 2020. It was further resolved that the remuneration to the newly elected director and chair shall be SEK 750,000 on an annual basis, prorated for the part of the year for which he is appointed. It was noted that Richard Stern, Joakim Rubin, Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Malin Holmberg, Rustan Panday, Jonas Sjögren and Jonas Tellander remain as directors of the board.

