Acquisitions include full service media agency Tre Kronor Media and digital agency ELLIOT

Making Science today announced a 70% interest in United Communications Partners Inc. (UCP), the owner of a 100% interest in Tre Kronor Media the full service media agency with locations in both Sweden and Denmark.

Speaking of the news, Niclas Fröberg, Chairman of UCP Inc and CEO of Tre Kronor said: "Making Science offers UCP and Tre Kronor Media an ability to strengthen the current service portfolio and improve the competitive strength of the UCP group. The group can now add a full range of competences from AdTech, Data, CRM, and Google reseller status which are key to our future success as a full-service Media Agency in the Nordics."

Only a week prior to this announcement, Making Science also completed the acquisition of agency ELLIOT the leading digital marketing agency in Georgia, where the company already has a strong position in order to expand its outsourcing capabilities in marketing operations with a new service centre. The new ELLIOT acquisition will also contribute to the company's EBITDA and bring almost half a million GBP of additional gross margin in 2022.

The acquisitions are part of the expansion process that Making Science has been carrying out since 2020, both nationally and internationally. These acquisitions in the first-quarter of 2022 follow seven carried out in 2021 as part of the company's organic growth strategy.

Speaking of the Tre Kronor Media announcement, Jose Antonio Martinez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science, said: "The Nordic region is a strategic market for Making Science and we are delighted with the integration of Tre-Kronor, with locations in both Sweden and Denmark. We have been working with Tre Kronor on several projects during 2021 with excellent results for clients. We are convinced that our partnership with the Tre Kronor Media team will strengthen our positioning as a leader in Digital Marketing and AdTech in the region"

Jose gave further insight on Making Science's recent acquisition moves, commenting: "We start the year with the same determination we closed 2021 on, betting on digital talent, diversification and expansion to take another step forward in our business expansion. We are convinced that the acquisition of Tre Kronor Media and ELLIOT will strengthen our marketing operations and outsourcing capabilities by increasing our global service centres.

"The two acquisitions complement Making Science's growth strategy and will increase our European presence into the Nordic countries, as well as help expand US operations."

The deals will see an additional 50 professionals incorporated into the Making Science workforce from Tre Kronor Media and 30 new professionals from ELLIOT. With these 80 new professionals on its team, Making Science continues its commitment to consolidate a highly specialised workforce in areas such as campaign tagging, creativity, digital marketing, data configuration and campaign optimisation which is more important than ever in the digital sector where there is huge demand for talent and many challenges to secure it.

About Making Science

Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitise their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud, all of them with high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 800 people and has a presence and technological development in 10 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Georgia and USA. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.

About Tre Kronor Media

Tre Kronor Media is Sweden's first performance-based marketing agency founded in 2007. The founders were Niclas Fröberg, Lars Bönnelyche, Carl Johan Grandinson and Jacob De Geer. Tre Kronor Media is today a full-service Media Agency with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen. Its partners in Norway and Finland also have offices in Oslo and Helsinki. The last ten years Tre Kronor Media has been awarded as the Best Media Agency in Sweden eight times. We employ more than 50 people and have a turnover of 80 million euro.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005038/en/

Contacts:

Making Science media contact:

Sarah Holmes-Siedle,

GingerMay

makingscience@teamgingermay.com

Tel: 01892 882208