Nerds On Site Inc. Provides an Update on Business Operations and US Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD)(OTCQB:NOSUF) ("NERD" or the "Company"), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to update its stakeholders with recent progress of the Company's activities.
SME-Edge Solution
Following the marketing initiative Cyber-Security Snapshot announced in the press release dated December 09, 2021, NERD has rolled out the second stage of the campaign, providing the SME-Edge solution to targeted SME Clients. The Company's SME-Edge is its comprehensive cyber-security solution that includes a fully managed network and internet traffic gateway, featuring zero-trust capabilities (see picture below). The self-contained cabinet can be easily configured to work with a Client's existing IT infrastructure and includes patented cyber-security protection that prevents information-leaking incidents caused by data breaches. The unique solution has been increasingly adopted by the SME community, with millions of Client devices being protected. The Company expects to significantly increase the number of installed SME-Edge packages, subject to the developing condition of global logistics for technology parts.